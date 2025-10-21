Las Vegas won’t get Super Bowl this week, but city remains 2029 favorite

The NFL is not expected to vote this week on approving Las Vegas as the host site for Super Bowl 63 in 2029, but it would be a surprise if the city’s bid didn’t ultimately win.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl 58 in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

NEW YORK — The NFL is not expected to vote this week on approving Las Vegas as the host city for Super Bowl 63 in 2029, according to multiple sources.

The league and Las Vegas recently began exclusive negotiations to have the Super Bowl return to Allegiant Stadium. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority formally submitted the city’s bid. The NFL is reviewing the package, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

It would be a surprise if Las Vegas ultimately isn’t granted hosting duties in 2029, according to multiple sources. But an official announcement is not expected to happen this week at the NFL owners’ annual fall meetings. The owners will meet again virtually in December.

Las Vegas is expected to become a regular stop for the Super Bowl after successfully hosting for the first time in 2024. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 25-22 at Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium.

The Super Bowl will be held at the Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, California) in 2026, SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California) in 2027 and Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) in 2028. The NFL has not announced any host sites beyond 2028.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.