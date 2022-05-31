Mahomes, Allen, Rodgers, Brady to face off on Las Vegas golf course

NFL quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen take on Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady on Wednesday in a 12-hole made-for-TV golf match at Wynn Golf Club.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, left, and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speak at midfield after an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The latest edition of The Match begins at 3:30 p.m. and will be broadcast live on TNT, HLN and truTV. The best-ball competition will include a series of challenges to raise money for charity, with Feeding America being the primary beneficiary.

This is the sixth event in The Match series and the third to be held in Las Vegas. It is also the first one in which PGA Tour players will not take part.

