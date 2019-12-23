Marshawn Lynch, Seahawks could be reuniting

The Seattle Seahawks could be reuniting with former star running back Marshawn Lynch, coach Pete Carroll said during his radio show on Monday.

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) at the preseason game against Seattle Seahawks in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks could be reuniting with former star running back Marshawn Lynch, coach Pete Carroll said during his radio show on Monday.

Carroll said Lynch is flying to Seattle and will undergo a physical later Monday. Seattle is in desperate need of running backs after Chris Carson (hip) and C.J. Prosise (arm) both suffered season-ending injuries in Sunday’s 27-13 loss to Arizona.

“He’ll be flying in here this morning and we’re going to give him a really good chance of coming back and playing for us,” Carroll said on KIRO-AM.

Carroll said reports are that Lynch is in good shape, but whether Seattle signs him will depend on the physical.

Lynch has not played in more than a year. His last game was Week 6 of last season with the Oakland Raiders before a core injury ended his season.

But the best stretch of Lynch’s career came during his six seasons in Seattle. He arrived via trade from Buffalo early in the 2010 season and became the face of a franchise filled with stars during his time. Sometimes difficult to deal with, but almost always productive on the field, Lynch rushed for 6,347 yards and 57 touchdowns in the regular season during his time in Seattle.

Lynch will always be remembered for his touchdown run in the 2010 playoffs against New Orleans that helped coined the nickname “Beast Mode.” It was the top of the long list of highlights with the Seahawks.

“My relationship with him it was really fun for me for the most part,” Carroll said. “There were some hard times with it because he challenged the system so much. He challenged so many different aspects — the things with the media and all those kinds of things — he was hard on the regular routine of this job in some regards but he always played and he’d always bring it and I loved the spirit that he’d bring and the toughness he brought. He’s a very charismatic person and player and he effected a lot of people and he effected this program in a big way.”

Ultimately, Seattle needs production and that will be the big question with a 33-year-old running back. Lynch averaged 4.2 yards per carry and 62.7 yards per game before getting injured last season. The Seahawks would take that kind of production to help make up for the loss of Carson, who finished the year with a career-high 1,230 yards and 4.4 yards per attempt.

Lynch visited Seattle’s facility earlier this month but the team said it was simply to see some friends. The team had to report the visit to the league because Lynch has not officially filed retirement papers with the league and could be signed by anyone.

Carroll said general manager John Schneider had been in contact with Lynch’s representatives on the off-chance there was a need down the road.

“John is always on the options and in astute fashion he’s been connected with this one just in case for a long enough time that we’ve had some runway for it. He’s had plenty of time to be working and get ready in case something came up and I’m anxious to see him when we get him here,” Carroll said. “There is a lot of history here that is great history and there was nobody that ever amplified the kind of mentality and toughness we like to play with, so if we get a chance to get the beast back on the field we’ll see how that works out.”