New COVID case forces NFL to postpone Broncos-Patriots game

Review-Journal wire services
October 11, 2020 - 6:51 am
 
Updated October 11, 2020 - 8:04 am

The Denver-New England game that had been rescheduled to Monday is now being moved to next Sunday after the Patiots had a new positive test for the coronavirus Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Patriots were to be on a bye in Week 6, while the Broncos were supposed to play Miami. The Dolphins-Broncos is also being rescheduled.

A person familiar with the situation says the Patriots have closed their facility again after the positive test result, while the Tennessee Titans announced they closed their facility Sunday morning after a staff member tested positive.

The latest result also endangers the Titans’ game with Buffalo (4-0) set for Tuesday night after it was moved from Sunday.

The NFL rescheduled New England’s game for a second straight week after reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore tested positive. This latest positive result puts their outbreak at four, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither team announced the latest results.

The Titans last played Sept. 27 because of an outbreak that has now reached 24. They’ve already had a game with Pittsburgh first postponed, then rescheduled to Oct. 25. They sent out a statement saying they learned a staff member tested positive.

“We have temporarily closed our facility and are in communication with the league on the next steps,” the Titans said.

