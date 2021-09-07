NFC East: If Prescott’s healthy, Cowboys will prevail

Dak Prescott’s health, including a shoulder issue that has hampered him in training camp, may be the biggest determining factor in the outcome of this division.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Washington Football Team players huddle up during an NFL preseason football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones calls out to his team during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

New York Jets running back Ty Johnson (25) reacts after a play during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Dallas Cowboys

VS. RAIDERS: Nov. 25, Arlington, Texas

ADDITIONS: DE Tarell Basham, S Damontae Kazee, LB Keanu Neal, OL Ty Nsekhe, LB Micah Parsons, CB Kelvin Joseph

SUBTRACTIONS: QB Andy Dalton, LB Sean Lee, TE Blake Bell, OL Cameron Erving, DE Aldon Smith, DL Tyrone Crawford, LB Joe Thomas

OUTLOOK: The offense was off to a historic start before Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending injury. His health, including a shoulder issue that has hampered him in training camp, may be the biggest determining factor in the outcome of this division. Dallas could run away from a mediocre pack if Prescott can get through the season unscathed. Prescott has plenty of tools at his disposal, with a loaded receiving corps, capable tight ends and a rejuvenated Ezekiel Elliott in the backfield. The defense once again will be a concern, but the Cowboys invested heavily on that side of the ball in the offseason. This season could be a real referendum on Mike McCarthy as a head coach.

FINISH: First

Washington Football Team

VS. RAIDERS: Dec. 5, Allegiant Stadium

ADDITIONS: QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, LB Jamin Davis, OL Sam Cosmi, WR Curtis Samuel, CB William Jackson, WR Adam Humphries, OL Charles Leno, OL Ereck Flowers

SUBTRACTIONS: DE Ryan Kerrigan, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, CB Ronald Darby, LB Ryan Anderson, CB Fabian Moreau, WR Robert Foster, OL Morgan Moses

OUTLOOK: It may not have been pretty, but Washington found a way to win the division and make the postseason. The defense that carried it could be just as good, particularly with defensive end Chase Young ready to take another step in his development. While the defense was in the top 10 of nearly every relevant defensive category, the offense didn’t crack the top 20 in any of them. Fitzpatrick comes aboard for his ninth team to try to get the offense on equal footing with the defense. Running back Antonio Gibson was a revelation as a rookie and figures to play an even bigger role.

FINISH: Second

New York Giants

VS. RAIDERS: Nov. 7, East Rutherford, N.J.

ADDITIONS: RB Devontae Booker, LB Ifeadi Odenigbo, LB Reggie Ragland, WR John Ross, WR Kenny Golladay, TE Kyle Rudolph, DB Adoree Jackson, WR Kadarius Toney, LB Azeez Ojulari

SUBTRACTIONS: OL Kevin Zeitler, DL Dalvin Tomlinson, WR Golden Tate, LB David Mayo

OUTLOOK: The Giants are in a strange position. They started last year 1-7 and appeared headed in an ugly direction that could have led to wholesale changes. Instead, they finished out 5-3 and prompted general manager Dave Gettleman to try to solidify the roster around Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. If the Giants take a step back, that decision could put them a year behind if they start a full rebuild in the 2022 offseason. So a great deal of pressure falls on Jones to take a massive step forward. The health of Barkley could be one of the biggest keys to Jones’ success.

FINISH: Third

Philadelphia Eagles

VS. RAIDERS: Oct. 24, Allegiant Stadium

ADDITIONS: DE Ryan Kerrigan, S Anthony Harris, QB Joe Flacco, WR DeVonta Smith, RB Kerryon Johnson, CB Josiah Scott, DT Milton Williams

SUBTRACTIONS: QB Carson Wentz, S Jalen Mills, DE Vinny Curry, LT Jason Peters, DT Malik Jackson, WR DeSean Jackson, WR Alshon Jeffery

OUTLOOK: While Jalen Hurts saw significant action last year, this is his team. At least for now. The Eagles still appear to be in search of a quarterback of the future, including rumored interest in Deshaun Watson. But Hurts will at least get a crack to show he deserves the job. One thing he won’t have to deal with is high expectations. After making the playoffs in the three previous seasons, Philadelphia took a big step backward and Doug Pederson was fired. Nick Sirianni takes over a team that won just four games and had to absorb an astronomical cap hit just to rid themselves of Wentz’s contract.

FINISH: Fourth