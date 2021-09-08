NFC North: With Rodgers back, the Packers to roll again

When Aaron Rodgers officially announced on the eve of training camp his intention to play for the Packers this season, Green Bay immediately became a contender in the NFC.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers smiles as he walks off the field during NFL football training camp at Lambeau Field on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

The Minnesota Vikings take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs for the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Chicago Bears players take the field for a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Detroit Lions offense huddles against Indianapolis Colts during an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Green Bay Packers

VS. RAIDERS: N/A

ADDITIONS: LB De’Vondre Campbell, OL Josh Myers, CB Eric Stokes, WR Amari Rodgers

SUBTRACTIONS: OL Corey Linsley, DL Montravius Adams, LB Christian Kirksey, OL Rick Wagner, RB Jamaal Williams

OUTLOOK: The biggest question facing any team in the offseason was the status of reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers. When he officially announced on the eve of training camp his intention to play for the Packers this season, Green Bay immediately became a contender in the NFC. The Packers are poised for another big season after a heartbreaking loss in the NFC championship game. Rodgers and the league’s highest-scoring offense certainly have a chance to get back there for a third straight year, especially after retaining running back Aaron Jones. New defensive coordinator Joe Barry comes over from the Rams, where he was the assistant head coach and linebackers coach for one of the league’s top defenses.

FINISH: First

Minnesota Vikings

VS. RAIDERS: N/A

ADDITIONS: DT Dalvin Tomlinson, CB Patrick Peterson, DT Sheldon Richardson, CB Mackensie Alexander, CB Bashaud Breeland, S Xavier Woods, DE Stephen Weatherly, CB Tye Smith, LB Nick Vigil, OL Christian Darrisaw, OL Wyatt Davis, QB Kellen Mond

SUBTRACTIONS: OL Riley Reiff, TE Kyle Rudolph, S Anthony Harris, LB Eric Wilson, K Dan Bailey, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, DT Sharma Stephen, LB Todd Davis, LB Hardy Nickerson, CB Mike Hughes, CB Chris Jones, RB Mike Boone

OUTLOOK: All it takes to see where things went wrong last year is a quick glance at the list above. The Vikings almost completely turned over the roster on defense and hope the significant changes are enough to allow them to keep up with the Packers. The unit was particularly torched early in the season, and the team never recovered from a 1-5 start. Quarterback Kirk Cousins also dealt with turnover issues in the first third of the season that helped dig that hole. Cousins just has to be steady for this team to take a big step forward.

FINISH: Second

Chicago Bears

VS. RAIDERS: Oct. 10, Allegiant Stadium

ADDITIONS: QB Justin Fields, QB Andy Dalton, OL Teven Jenkins, WR Marquise Goodwin, RB Damien Williams, OL Elijah Wilkinson, CB Desmond Trufant, DT Mike Pennel

SUBTRACTIONS: QB Mitch Trubisky, CB Kyle Fuller, OL Charles Leno, OL Bobby Massie

OUTLOOK: Perhaps one of the only people on the planet not excited about the debut of Fields is Dalton. The veteran has been clear throughout the offseason that while he is open to mentoring Fields, he’s not giving up his job that easily. As the season approaches, it looks more and more likely the transition to the rookie will happen sooner rather than later. It’s not like the cupboard is bare, however. The Bears made their second playoff appearance in three years under Matt Nagy, even though they finished just 8-8 and lost six straight games at one point. The defense was once again the key to whatever success the Bears did have.

FINISH: Third

Detroit Lions

VS. RAIDERS: N/A

ADDITIONS: QB Jared Goff, RB Jamaal Williams, WR Tyrell Williams, WR Geronimo Allison, WR Breshad Perriman, TE Darren Fells, OL Penei Sewell, DT Levi Onwuzurike, DT Michael Brockers, K Randy Bullock, WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

SUBTRACTIONS: QB Matt Stafford, RB Kerryon Johnson, RB Adrian Peterson, WR Kenny Golladay, WR Marvin Jones, WR Danny Amendola, TE Jesse James, DT Danny Shelton, CB Desmond Trufant, CB Justin Coleman, S Duron Harmon, K Matt Prater

OUTLOOK: It’s a new era in Detroit as Stafford was traded to the Rams in exchange for Goff and draft picks. The Lions will get a chance to evaluate Goff and determine whether he is the long-term solution. They will do it devoid of expectations as they are almost universally picked to finish last in the division. While Dan Campbell has made headlines with his hilariously ridiculous sound bites, new general manager Brad Holmes has quietly made solid, under-the-radar moves to start to build something lasting in Detroit.

FINISH: Fourth