NFC South: Tom Brady and Bucs should dominate again

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) smiles during pregame warmups before an NFL preseason football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1), offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) and running back Tony Jones (37) celebrate during a preseason NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu (49) takes the field prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris (47) celebrates with Atlanta Falcons linebacker Erroll Thompson (53) during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

VS. RAIDERS: N/A

ADDITIONS: LB Joe Tryon; QB Kyle Trask

SUBTRACTIONS: None

OUTLOOK: The Buccaneers are playing it back, almost literally, by bringing back every key player from last year’s Super Bowl championship roster. They paid a pretty penny to do so, retaining all their big-ticket free agents, including quarterback Tom Brady. The expense is worth it, as Tampa Bay is certainly in position to defend its crown and further establish Brady as the greatest quarterback of all time. He is surrounded by a power-packed and experienced roster. It’s the perfect blend between veterans and young players. It also helps that Brady had a full offseason — albeit spent in Brady fashion — to continue to bond with his teammates. Plus, the rest of the NFC South looks a bit suspect. With Drew Brees hanging them up in New Orleans, there is a clear path for the Buccaneers to a division title and home-field advantage. They are looking well past that, though, as they cast their eyes on another Super Bowl crown.

FINISH: First

New Orleans Saints

VS. RAIDERS: N/A

ADDITIONS: CB Brian Poole, DE Payton Turner, LB Pete Werner

SUBTRACTIONS: QB Drew Brees, WR Emmanuel Sanders, DE Jared Cook

OUTLOOK: The Saints always understood the day was coming when Drew Brees was no longer their quarterback, but the massive loss caused by his departure is something they will feel for quite some time. There is no accounting, or making up for, everything he meant to the Saints. Jameis Winston is expected to replace Brees, with situational standout Taysom Hills nipping at his heels. Winston has a world of talent, but his penchant for backbreaking turnovers was a problem in Tampa Bay. Until he conquers that weakness, he will be susceptible to great sequences followed by inexplicable fails. With a strong supporting cast, Winston is good enough to keep the Saints afloat, but don’t expect them to challenge Tampa Bay for the division title.

FINISH: Second

Carolina Panthers

VS. RAIDERS: N/A

ADDITIONS: QB Sam Darnold, CB A.J. Bouye, CB Jaycee Horn, DE DaQuan Jones

SUBTRACTIONS: QB Teddy Bridgewater

OUTLOOK: Sam Darnold gets a fresh start in Charlotte after his disastrous time with the New York Jets. The athletic ability, arm talent and work ethic are there for Darnold to turn around his career. He wouldn’t be the first would-be quarterback washout to be resurrected on another team. From the Panthers’ perspective, by picking up Darnold’s fifth-year option for 2022 they are essentially giving him a two-year runway to either take off and be the top-flight quarterback so many predicted, or prove he simply isn’t up for the NFL challenge. The two years he is being afforded will certainly ease some of the anxiety, allowing the 24-year-old Darnold the time to potentially grow into a capable NFL quarterback. Nevertheless, you get the feeling the Panthers will know before the end of this season whether he is the guy. If he isn’t, expect them to look for another quarterback in the draft.

FINISH: Third

Atlanta Falcons

VS. RAIDERS: N/A

ADDITIONS: TE Kyle Pitts, S Richie Grant, OL Jalen Mayfield, WR Cordarrelle Patterson

SUBTRACTIONS: WR Julio Jones, RB Todd Gurley, C Alex Mack

OUTLOOK: Only time will tell if the decision to pass on local product Justin Fields in the draft and continue to roll with veteran Matt Ryan was prudent. Simply put, the Falcons believe Ryan still has several good years left and felt adding talent around him was their best bet compared to drafting a quarterback for the future. The upshot is it landed them Florida tight end Kyle Pitts in the draft, although losing wide receiver Julio Jones is a huge loss. The calculated risk will likely mean more wins in 2021, but will it be enough to make a big difference?

FINISH: Fourth