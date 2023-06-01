90°F
NFL

NFL coach helps rescue a boy from drowning in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 1, 2023 - 3:37 pm
 
Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris smiles before an NFL football game against ...
Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris smiles before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

A family is thankful Raheem Morris was vacationing with his family in Las Vegas over the weekend after the Rams defensive coordinator helped rescue a drowning child in a hotel pool.

According to a social media post from his wife Nicole, a 3-year-old boy was pulled from the Encore pool by his father and had no pulse when he was brought to a lifeguard.

Morris, who has received life-saving training through the Rams’ training staff led by Reggie Scott, sprung into action when the lifeguard began performing CPR.

“I saw people calling 911 so my first question was, where is the (automatic external defibrillator)?” Morris told ESPN. “When I got back (from retrieving it), we had a doctor on site that was able to start the compressions. I was able to hand the AED to him, get it open for him, put the pads on the child, and he ended up being OK.”

A spokesperson from the Encore declined comment and did not confirm or deny the account through email.

The Instagram post indicated the boy was discharged from the hospital the following day.

“I’m just thankful I knew what to do,” Raheem Morris said. “You just never know when you’re going to need that stuff.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

