NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to speak at Preview Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 15, 2020 - 5:48 pm
 

As the NFL gets closer to officially having its first franchise in Las Vegas, league commissioner Roger Goodell will be in town Friday as a featured speaker at Preview Las Vegas.

Goodell will participate in a fireside chat at the Wynn Las Vegas’ La Tour Ballroom and is expected to address several topics — including the Raiders’ pending move to Southern Nevada. Raiders owner Mark Davis is slated to introduce Goodell on Friday morning.

Preview Las Vegas is held annually in conjunction with the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce and is the leading event for business forecasting in the region. In addition to Goodell, Steve Hill, chief executive officer/president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority; Jerry Aguero, principal analyst for Applied Analysis; and Tina Quigley, senior vice president of business strategy for Virgin Trains USA, will all be featured speakers.

Rushia Brown, a former WNBA player and current Player Program and Franchise Development Manager of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, will emcee the event. And Bill Bradley, the assistant managing editor for sports at the Las Vegas Review-Journal, will conduct the fireside chat with Goodell.

