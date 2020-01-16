NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to speak at Preview Las Vegas

As the NFL gets closer to having its first franchise in Las Vegas, league commissioner Roger Goodell will be in town on Friday as a featured speaker at Preview Las Vegas.

NFL Football Commissioner Roger Goodell watches warmups before an NFL divisional playoff football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Goodell will participate in a fireside chat at the Wynn Las Vegas’ La Tour Ballroom and is expected to address several topics — including the Raiders’ pending move to Southern Nevada. Raiders owner Mark Davis is slated to introduce Goodell on Friday morning.

Preview Las Vegas is held annually in conjunction with the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce and is the leading event for business forecasting in the region. In addition to Goodell, Steve Hill, chief executive officer/president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority; Jerry Aguero, principal analyst for Applied Analysis; and Tina Quigley, senior vice president of business strategy for Virgin Trains USA, will all be featured speakers.

Rushia Brown, a former WNBA player and current Player Program and Franchise Development Manager of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, will emcee the event. And Bill Bradley, the assistant managing editor for sports at the Las Vegas Review-Journal, will conduct the fireside chat with Goodell.

