78°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
NFL

NFL draft in Las Vegas still on despite coronavirus case

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 5, 2020 - 3:09 pm
 

While the National Football League continues to monitor the coronavirus threat, including the revelation on Thursday of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Southern Nevada, the league is continuing to forge ahead with plans to hold its annual draft in Las Vegas April 23-28.

The league released a statement on Tuesday indicating they are keeping close tabs on the situation while working closely with experts across the country. A league spokesman said on Thursday there was no change in that position.

More news about coronavirus

“The NFL continues to closely monitor coronavirus developments and has been in contact with the World Health Organization, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the NFL-NFLPA’s medical experts at the Duke Infection Control Outreach Network (DICON),” the NFL said in a statement. “We will continue those discussions throughout the offseason.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Health district to respond to report of 1st Nevada coronavirus case
Health district to respond to report of 1st Nevada coronavirus case
2
Las Vegas casino shares tumbling as coronavirus fears grip markets
Las Vegas casino shares tumbling as coronavirus fears grip markets
3
Visitor from Hawaii hits $441K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
Visitor from Hawaii hits $441K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
4
Coronavirus closures, changes for Las Vegas conferences, sports events
Coronavirus closures, changes for Las Vegas conferences, sports events
5
Henderson woman undergoes 18th surgery for flesh-eating bacteria
Henderson woman undergoes 18th surgery for flesh-eating bacteria
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
The sign gets installed at the Raiders Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 5, 2020. ...
First signage going up at Allegiant Stadium
By / RJ

The first stadium signage for Allegiant Stadium is being installed Thursday morning, with the lowercase “a” from Allegiant being affixed to the east facing portion of the $2 billion stadium.