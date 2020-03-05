NFL draft in Las Vegas still on despite coronavirus case

While the National Football League continues to monitor the coronavirus threat, the league still plans to hold its annual draft in Las Vegas on April 23-28.

The main NFL Draft stage is planned for the Caesars Forum next to the Linq in Las Vegas. (NFL)

While the National Football League continues to monitor the coronavirus threat, including the revelation on Thursday of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Southern Nevada, the league is continuing to forge ahead with plans to hold its annual draft in Las Vegas April 23-28.

The league released a statement on Tuesday indicating they are keeping close tabs on the situation while working closely with experts across the country. A league spokesman said on Thursday there was no change in that position.

“The NFL continues to closely monitor coronavirus developments and has been in contact with the World Health Organization, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the NFL-NFLPA’s medical experts at the Duke Infection Control Outreach Network (DICON),” the NFL said in a statement. “We will continue those discussions throughout the offseason.”

