NFL, EA Sports look to break world record on Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 1, 2022 - 10:26 am
 
NFL Pro Bowl week in Las Vegas got a bit larger with the addition of a world record attempt involving the popular Madden football video game.

NFL players Nick Chubb (Cleveland Browns), Derwin James (Los Angeles Chargers) Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings) and Micah Parsons (Dallas Cowboys) will play Madden 22 on the Las Vegas Strip, with the goal of breaking the Guinness World Record for the largest projected video game display, EA Sports and the NFL announced Tuesday.

The exact location wasn’t confirmed by the NFL or EA Sports, but a Tweet by EA Sports’ Madden account depicted the Tropicana hotel, hinting at the location of the projection.

“The world record attempt will be made from the Las Vegas Strip and the players will also be playing the game from the Strip as well,” NFL spokeswoman Liana Bailey said.

The game is named after Hall of Fame Raiders coach John Madden, who has had his name attached to the game in some form since 1988.

The event is slated to begin at 3 p.m. Saturday and will be streamed on NFL social channels, Ea Madden NFL Twitch channel and iHeart Radio’s app.

“Coming off the success of last year, the NFL welcomes the return of the Pro Bowl experience in Madden NFL 22,” Joe Ruggiero, senior vice president consumer products for the NFL, said in a statement. “With the added anticipation of attempting to break a Guinness World Records title, this year’s event will definitely be one to remember.”

The Pro Bowl takes place at noon Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, with various fan events taking place throughout the week at Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

