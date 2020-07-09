NFL game days will look different due to coronavirus

The NFL and the NFLPA have agreed on COVID-19 protocols that will change the look of game day.

As expected, the COVID-19 crisis will mean a dramatically different look and feel to NFL game days this season.

The NFL and the NFLPA have agreed on significant changes to protocols to mitigate the health risk to players, coaches and game officials. The goal is to reduce the risk as much as possible on, in and around the game.

Among the protocols they agreed on: significantly limited field level access for nonplayers and coaches, COVID-19 screening for anyone with field access, dedicated entrance and exit tunnels to and from the field for players and staff members, outfitting training and equipment staff with cleaning products to continually clean benches and sideline equipment and a ban on players sharing towels during the game.

In addition, once both teams are in the host city, they will be required to bus to games, the media will no longer have access to locker rooms, all game day personnel will be required to fill out a COVID-19 symptom and exposure questionnaire.

In addition, players will no longer be allowed to interact within 6 feet of each other following games, and jersey exchanges between players will be prohibited.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.