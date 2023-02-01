40°F
NFL

NFL gives back with Henderson beautification event — PHOTOS

Pro Bowl events kick off in Las Vegas
Raiders president talks Pro Bowl week in Vegas
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 31, 2023 - 8:23 pm
 
Updated January 31, 2023 - 8:43 pm
Sandra Douglass Morgan, center, president for the Raiders, participate during a NFL Pro Bowl we ...
Sandra Douglass Morgan, center, president for the Raiders, participate during a NFL Pro Bowl week kickoff press conference and tree planting event at Acacia Park and Acacia Demonstration Gardens in Henderson on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cheerleaders participate during a NFL Pro Bowl week kickoff press conference and tree planting ...
Cheerleaders participate during a NFL Pro Bowl week kickoff press conference and tree planting event at Acacia Park and Acacia Demonstration Gardens in Henderson on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sandra Douglass Morgan, center, president for the Raiders, speaks during a NFL Pro Bowl week ki ...
Sandra Douglass Morgan, center, president for the Raiders, speaks during a NFL Pro Bowl week kickoff press conference and tree planting event at Acacia Park and Acacia Demonstration Gardens in Henderson on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kuulei Jakubczak, director of government and community affairs for Verizon, from left, Susan Gr ...
Kuulei Jakubczak, director of government and community affairs for Verizon, from left, Susan Groh, NFL associate director for the environmental program, Sandra Douglass Morgan, president for the Raiders, and Brian Yost, chief operating officer for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, plant a tree during a NFL Pro Bowl week kickoff press conference and tree planting event at Acacia Park and Acacia Demonstration Gardens in Henderson on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People attend a NFL Pro Bowl week kickoff press conference and tree planting event at Acacia Pa ...
People attend a NFL Pro Bowl week kickoff press conference and tree planting event at Acacia Park and Acacia Demonstration Gardens in Henderson on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Children with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada participate during a NFL Pro Bowl week ...
Children with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada participate during a NFL Pro Bowl week kickoff press conference and tree planting event at Acacia Park and Acacia Demonstration Gardens in Henderson on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NFL cheerleaders and children with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada participate during ...
NFL cheerleaders and children with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada participate during a NFL Pro Bowl week kickoff press conference and tree planting event at Acacia Park and Acacia Demonstration Gardens in Henderson on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NFL cheerleaders and children with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada participate during ...
NFL cheerleaders and children with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada participate during a NFL Pro Bowl week kickoff press conference and tree planting event at Acacia Park and Acacia Demonstration Gardens in Henderson on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sandra Douglass Morgan, center, president for the Raiders, speaks to the press following a NFL ...
Sandra Douglass Morgan, center, president for the Raiders, speaks to the press following a NFL Pro Bowl week kickoff press conference and tree planting event at Acacia Park and Acacia Demonstration Gardens in Henderson on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People pose during a NFL Pro Bowl week kickoff press conference and tree planting event at Acac ...
People pose during a NFL Pro Bowl week kickoff press conference and tree planting event at Acacia Park and Acacia Demonstration Gardens in Henderson on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sandra Douglass Morgan, president for the Raiders, speaks during a NFL Pro Bowl week kickoff pr ...
Sandra Douglass Morgan, president for the Raiders, speaks during a NFL Pro Bowl week kickoff press conference and tree planting event at Acacia Park and Acacia Demonstration Gardens in Henderson on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Peter O'Reilly, NFL executive vice president of club business and league events, speaks during ...
Peter O'Reilly, NFL executive vice president of club business and league events, speaks during a NFL Pro Bowl week kickoff press conference and tree planting event at Acacia Park and Acacia Demonstration Gardens in Henderson on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Peter O'Reilly, NFL executive vice president of club business and league events, speaks during ...
Peter O'Reilly, NFL executive vice president of club business and league events, speaks during a NFL Pro Bowl week kickoff press conference and tree planting event at Acacia Park and Acacia Demonstration Gardens in Henderson on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

To celebrate the Pro Bowl Games, the city of Henderson, Raiders and Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada participated in a beautification project on Tuesday in Henderson.

People planted trees, spread deconstructed granite, painted fences and removed turf at Acacia Park and Acacia Demonstration Gardens as part of a xeriscape/low water use project from NFL Green.

NFL Green, the league’s environmental program, works with communities that host the Super Bowl, Pro Bowl and NFL Draft to offset the environmental impact of NFL’s major events.

The league’s environmental organization will continue to hold events throughout the Las Vegas Valley ahead of the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, including a tree-planting event at Wetlands Park on Wednesday, and a meet-and-greet event with NFL players for youth athletes on Thursday, according to an NFL press release.

Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) watches his punt during the second half of an NFL game against the D ...
4th Raiders player added to AFC Pro Bowl roster
By / RJ

Sunday’s victory by the Chiefs propelled punter AJ Cole into Sunday’s Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium, joining Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs and Maxx Crosby.

