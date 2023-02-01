NFL gives back with Henderson beautification event — PHOTOS
The city of Henderson, Raiders and Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada participated in a beautification project on Tuesday at Acacia Park.
To celebrate the Pro Bowl Games, the city of Henderson, Raiders and Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada participated in a beautification project on Tuesday in Henderson.
People planted trees, spread deconstructed granite, painted fences and removed turf at Acacia Park and Acacia Demonstration Gardens as part of a xeriscape/low water use project from NFL Green.
NFL Green, the league’s environmental program, works with communities that host the Super Bowl, Pro Bowl and NFL Draft to offset the environmental impact of NFL’s major events.
The league’s environmental organization will continue to hold events throughout the Las Vegas Valley ahead of the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, including a tree-planting event at Wetlands Park on Wednesday, and a meet-and-greet event with NFL players for youth athletes on Thursday, according to an NFL press release.