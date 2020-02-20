NFL owners approve new CBA

With approval from owners, the ball is now in the court of NFL players to vote to accept or reject the new deal.

This Aug. 9, 2014 file photo shows an NFL logo on a goal post pad before a preseason NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)

National Football League owners on Thursday have approved a new collective bargaining agreement during a meeting in New York.

The new agreement would expand the playoffs to seven teams per conference and the regular season to 17 games a season.

That puts the ball in the court of the players, who must now vote on the agreement.

The owners also approved moving forward in 2020 under the final year of the 2011 CBA if the players decide not to approve the negotiated terms by next week.

Vincent Bonsignore