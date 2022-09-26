NFL plans major changes for Pro Bowl in Las Vegas

The festivities planned for Las Vegas, which will be called the Pro Bowl Games and feature the best players from the AFC and NFC, will culminate with a game of flag football.

Signage for the NFL Pro Bowl football game is seen Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The NFL is making major changes to the Pro Bowl format, beginning with this season’s event in February in Las Vegas.

With more and more of the participants opting for safety over physicality, including last season’s game at Allegiant Stadium that essentially deteriorated into a game of two-hand touch rather than full-on tackling, the league is taking a cue from its players and changing the game to make it a much safer competition.

The league will announce Monday that the multiday festivities planned for Las Vegas next year, which will be called the Pro Bowl Games and feature the best players from the AFC and NFC, will culminate with a game of flag football Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium.

Leading up to the game, the Pro Bowl Games also will feature a slew of events and challenges in which players participate in football and nonfootball competitions.

Also, the NFL is working with Peyton Manning and his Omaha Productions company to program the weeklong event. Manning will be a coach in the flag football game.

“We’ve received invaluable feedback from players, teams and fans about reimagining the Pro Bowl, and as a result, we’re thrilled to use the Pro Bowl Games as a platform to spotlight flag football as an integral part of the sport’s future while also introducing fun, new forms of competition and entertainment that will bring our players, their families and fans closer than ever before,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL executive vice president, club business and league events.

“Building on the success of the 2022 Pro Bowl and 2022 draft, as well as our strong partnership with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and Las Vegas Raiders, we look forward to bringing the 2023 Pro Bowl Games to the capital of world-class sports and entertainment.”

The Pro Bowl Games will promote flag football all week, with top girls and boys youth flag football teams from across the country competing in various competitions.

As has been the case over the years, fan voting will help determine the Pro Bowl rosters. Also, the East-West Shrine Bowl will return to Las Vegas as part of the event.

