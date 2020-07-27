NFL players can opt out of season for coronavirus concerns

The NFL Players Association sent its members and their agents a memo Sunday outlining the agreement with the league as it relates to COVID-19 protocols.

NFL players can opt out of this season because of the coronavirus pandemic and receive a stipend, according to a memo sent Sunday from the union to its members and player agents.

Sports Illustrated reported the contents of the memo, which stated that an agreement between the NFL Players Association and the league was still being finalized and a letter would be drafted when that occurs.

Once that letter is made available to players, they have up to seven days to voluntarily opt out of the season. If they choose that option, they would receive a $150,000 stipend, but would not be credited as a season toward free agency.

A “higher risk player” would receive a $350,000 stipend and will be credited for this season. Those players also have seven days to opt out after the agreement letter is drafted.

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, a medical school graduate from McGill University in Canada, has said he will opt out. He said he would provide assistance in a long-term care facility in the Montreal area.

The union won a major victory when it comes to players being paid if they are diagnosed with COVID-19. The league had wanted to classify those cases as nonfootball injuries, which meant players would not be paid for games missed. But under the terms of the agreement between the union and league, any player who tests positive after two initial negative results will be “treated as a football injury,” meaning the team still pays the salary for games missed.

However, a team can challenge if a player contracted the coronavirus through high-risk activities, and if successful would not be subject to paying the salary. Such activities include attending indoor functions with more than 15 people, such as a nightclub or house party, or attending a religious service that is more than 25 percent filled.

The union urged players, even if they were considering opting out, to report to training camp on time. The Raiders open camp Tuesday at their facility in Henderson, but the players will undergo COVID-19 tests and leave.

