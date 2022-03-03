NFL, players’ union agree to end all COVID regulations

The move comes nearly two years after the regulations were put in place to help stop the spread of the deadly virus and ensure games could continue.

Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns (53) wears a mask as he warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. The NFL has suspended all aspects of its COVID-19 protocols, citing recent trends showing that the spread of the coronavirus is declining. In an agreement with the players' association, the league sent a memo to the 32 teams Thursday, March 3, 2022, in which it mentioned “encouraging trends regarding the prevalence and severity of COVID-19, the evolving guidance from the CDC, changes to state law and the counsel of our respective experts” as reasons for the move.(AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

A video message reminds fans to wear masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic before an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New Orleans Saints, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Seattle. The NFL has suspended all aspects of its COVID-19 protocols, citing recent trends showing that the spread of the coronavirus is declining. In an agreement with the players' association, the league sent a memo to the 32 teams Thursday, March 3, 2022, in which it mentioned “encouraging trends regarding the prevalence and severity of COVID-19, the evolving guidance from the CDC, changes to state law and the counsel of our respective experts” as reasons for the move.(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

INDIANAPOLIS — The COVID-19 era is essentially over in the NFL.

On the first day of on-field workouts at the league’s Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium, NFL officials agreed with the NFL players’ union on Thursday to call a halt to all COVID protocols regardless of vaccination status.

“Based on current encouraging trends regarding the prevalence and severity of COVID-19, the evolving guidance from the CDC, changes to state law and the counsel of our respective experts, the NFL and NFLPA have agreed to suspend all aspects of the joint COVID-19 protocols,” a memo sent to each of the league’s teams read. “We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of players, coaches and staff, as we have throughout the pandemic.”

Teams will still be required to follow any local rules and regulations and do have the option of continuing certain protocols. The Raiders are expected to follow the guidance in the league memo, meaning players, coaches and employees at the team facility in Henderson will no longer be subject to mask requirements, tracking devices, surveillance testing or capacity limits.

Very few masks were seen Thursday afternoon among league staff and media at the massive Indiana Convention Center where the NFL world is gathered for the combine.

The league did reserve the right to reinstate the protocols in conjunction with the union should the data suggest protective measures are once again needed.

This decision comes nearly two years after the league instituted a series of COVID protocols to help combat the spread of the virus and ensure games could be played. The league was able to get through two full seasons in a pandemic without canceling a single game.

Teams are still encouraged to monitor players and staff for symptoms and isolate anyone who tests positive and will be required to have an area where anyone who presents with symptoms can be tested.

In perhaps the most symbolic step that can now be taken to put COVID in the past, teams are allowed to remove signage in team facilities reminding people to maintain social distance and wear masks.

