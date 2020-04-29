88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
NFL

NFL renews Thursday night streaming deal with Amazon

The Associated Press
April 29, 2020 - 9:52 am
 

NEW YORK — The NFL has renewed its streaming deal with Amazon for Thursday night games for three years.

Amazon Prime Video and Twitch also will have exclusive streaming rights to one additional regular-season game in 2020.

Amazon Prime Video and Twitch will stream 11 Thursday night games broadcast by Fox, giving access to more than 150 million paid Prime members.

The regular-season weekend game streamed on those outlets will be played on a Saturday in the second half of the schedule. That game will be made available on free television in participating teams’ markets.

On Prime Video, members can choose to watch the Fox broadcast, the Fox Deportes Spanish-language coverage, and from exclusive alternative audio options.

The NFL and Amazon first partnered on Thursday night games during the 2017 season.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas firm creates safety shields for use at casino slots, tables
Las Vegas firm creates safety shields for use at casino slots, tables
2
Venetian to have EMTs, thermal cameras upon reopening
Venetian to have EMTs, thermal cameras upon reopening
3
Sisolak teases announcement as Trump asks about reopening Nevada
Sisolak teases announcement as Trump asks about reopening Nevada
4
Sisolak to reveal ‘Roadmap to Recovery’ for Nevada on Thursday
Sisolak to reveal ‘Roadmap to Recovery’ for Nevada on Thursday
5
Sisolak tells ABC he plans to extend Nevada’s stay-at-home order
Sisolak tells ABC he plans to extend Nevada’s stay-at-home order
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, then-Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman scrambles o ...
Will Raiders seek a QB in 2021 NFL draft?
By / RJ

Several 2021 NFL drafts are out nearly a year before next year’s event is scheduled to take place in Cleveland. If they are to be believed, the Raiders have some work to do.