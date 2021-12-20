NFL reveals first 5 Pro Bowlers for game at Allegiant Stadium
The full rosters are set to be unveiled on Monday for the Feb. 6 game in Las Vegas.
The NFL got an early start on announcing the rosters for the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas by revealing the first five players with digital billboards on The Strip.
Rams’ defensive tackle Aaron Donald and wide receiver Cooper Kupp were two of the five players to appear on signage outside Fashion Show Mall in the early hours of Monday morning.
Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady will join them on the NFC team.
Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce were the two AFC players revealed early.
The entire rosters will be announced Wednesday evening at 5 p.m. on NFL Network.
Allegiant Stadium is scheduled to host the game on Feb. 6.
