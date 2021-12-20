NFL reveals first 5 Pro Bowlers for game at Allegiant Stadium

The full rosters are set to be unveiled on Monday for the Feb. 6 game in Las Vegas.

Pro Bowl pick, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, is displayed on video screens at the Fashion Show mall Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. The top five 2020 Pro Bowl vote getters were displayed all day Monday ahead of Wednesday's announcement of the full roster of 88 ProBowl Players. Other top picks are Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald. Las Vegas is scheduled to host the the 2022 Pro Bowl Sunday, Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Pro Bowl pick, Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald, is displayed on video screens at the Fashion Show mall Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. The top five 2020 Pro Bowl vote getters were displayed all day Monday ahead of Wednesday's announcement of the full roster of 88 ProBowl Players. Other top picks are Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. Las Vegas is scheduled to host the the 2022 Pro Bowl Sunday, Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Pro Bowl pick, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, is displayed on video screens at the Fashion Show mall Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. The top five 2020 Pro Bowl vote getters were displayed all day Monday ahead of Wednesday's announcement of the full roster of 88 ProBowl Players. Other top picks are Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. Las Vegas is scheduled to host the the 2022 Pro Bowl Sunday, Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Pro Bowl pick, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, is displayed on video screens at the Fashion Show mall Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. The top five 2020 Pro Bowl vote getters were displayed all day Monday ahead of Wednesday's announcement of the full roster of 88 ProBowl Players. Other top picks are Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald. Las Vegas is scheduled to host the the 2022 Pro Bowl Sunday, Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Pro Bowl pick, Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald, is displayed on video screens at the Fashion Show mall Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. The top five 2020 Pro Bowl vote getters were displayed all day Monday ahead of Wednesday's announcement of the full roster of 88 ProBowl Players. Other top picks are Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. Las Vegas is scheduled to host the the 2022 Pro Bowl Sunday, Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The NFL got an early start on announcing the rosters for the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas by revealing the first five players with digital billboards on The Strip.

Rams’ defensive tackle Aaron Donald and wide receiver Cooper Kupp were two of the five players to appear on signage outside Fashion Show Mall in the early hours of Monday morning.

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady will join them on the NFC team.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce were the two AFC players revealed early.

The entire rosters will be announced Wednesday evening at 5 p.m. on NFL Network.

Allegiant Stadium is scheduled to host the game on Feb. 6.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.