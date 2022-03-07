NFL suspends Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley for betting on games

The suspension is for activity that took place while Calvin Ridley was away from the team addressing mental health concerns and will carry through at least the 2022 season.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended for the 2022 season for betting on NFL games in 2021.

The suspension announced by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday is for activity that took place while Ridley was away from the team addressing mental health concerns. The league says the suspension will carry “through at least the conclusion of the 2022 season.”

The NFL says the betting took place during a five-day period in late November 2021, but did not say where the wagers were placed. Ridley was placed on the non-football illness list following Week 8 last season, which ended Nov. 1.

During the offseason, the Falcons have had no update on Ridley’s status. The team released a statement Monday in which it said it cooperated with the league’s investigation in the last month.

“We were first made aware of the league’s investigation on Feb. 9,” the Falcons said in the statement. “We have cooperated fully with the investigation since receiving notice, and support the league’s findings and actions. We are moving forward in the 2022 season with the decision that was made. With the decision that was made by the NFL, any further questions on the investigation should be directed to the league office.”