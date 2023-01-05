54°F
NFL

NFL won’t resume Bills-Bengals game, sources say

By Rob Maaddi The Associated Press
January 5, 2023 - 11:55 am
 
Paycor Stadium sits empty after the NFL postponed the game following an injury to Buffalo Bills ...
Paycor Stadium sits empty after the NFL postponed the game following an injury to Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
Paycor Stadium lights are illuminated blue in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, Wed ...
Paycor Stadium lights are illuminated blue in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Cincinnati. Hamlin was taken to the hospital after collapsing on the field during the Bill's NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

The NFL will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the league is still figuring out how to determine playoff seedings and scheduling. The NFL Players Association must approve changes.

The Bills-Bengals game had major playoff implications.

Buffalo (12-3) entered Monday night needing a win to maintain the AFC’s No. 1 seed. The Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) currently hold that spot. The Bengals (11-4) had a chance to earn that top seed with two more wins and a loss by the Chiefs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

THE LATEST
Buffalo Bills players and staff pray for Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin during the first half of a ...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
By Mitch Stacy The Associated Press

Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game.

