NFL writer Don Banks remembered at preseason games

Banks, who died Sunday at age 57, was honored with a reserved seat in the press box Thursday at the Tennessee Titans-Philadelphia Eagles preseason game in Philadelphia.

Don Banks (Guillermo Hernandez Martinez/Sports Illustrated)

As the football season officially begins Thursday night, the death of Don Banks still resonates within the NFL community.

On Thursday, Banks was honored with a reserved seat in the press box at the Tennessee Titans-Philadelphia Eagles preseason game in Philadelphia.

The longtime NFL reporter was also honored before the Jets-Giants game in New Jersey, with a moment of silence in the press box.

There’s a seat reserved for @DonBanks in the press box @LFFStadium. The long-time NFL writer passed away over the weekend. @Titans @Eagles pic.twitter.com/HQBiryMQZv — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) August 8, 2019

A moment of silence in the MetLife Stadium press box for the late Don Banks, an NFL reporter gone far too soon. #Jets #Giants — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 8, 2019

Banks died in his sleep early Sunday after attending Hall of Fame ceremonies in Canton, Ohio, at age 57. He was recently hired by the Review-Journal to cover the NFL.

Throughout the week, NFL coaches have paid their respects to Banks.

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick addressed the media Monday, expressing his condolences to Banks’ family.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work with him many, many times,” Belichick said in a video posted on Twitter. “Very professional. Very passionate. I had a lot of respect for the way he did his job.”

Bill Belichick arrives with a smile, greets the media, and then shares condolences on the passing of Don Banks. pic.twitter.com/JfZgUJTNot — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 5, 2019

Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens told the media Tuesday he met Banks a few days ago and that he was a “wonderful, wonderful guy.”

Freddie opened his presser with thoughts on recent mass shootings, and longtime NFL writer Don Banks: pic.twitter.com/bRyQswxC12 — Tony Zarrella (@TonyZ19) August 6, 2019

“It’s just a shock,” Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh said in a video posted on Twitter by the team. “Good man. Honorable. Hard working … just one of the very best at what he does.”

Coach Harbaugh expresses condolences for Don Banks' family. pic.twitter.com/MfC3aquf1H — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 5, 2019

Banks’ tribute is not the first time a reporter has been remembered in the press box. In April, longtime Boston sports columnist Nick Cafardo was remembered at Fenway Park on Opening Day with a bouquet of flowers at his seat, according to WCVB-TV. Cafardo died suddenly in February at age 62.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.