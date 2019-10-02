Patriots PK Stephen Gostkowski placed on injured reserve

The franchise’s all-time leading scorer, Gostkowski has appeared in every game for New England since 2011.

FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski looks at the scoreboard in the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Tenn. The Patriots have placed kicker Stephen Gostkowski on injured reserve. The team announced the move Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 but didn’t disclose the 35-year-old’s injury. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Patriots have placed kicker Stephen Gostkowski on injured reserve.

The team announced the move Wednesday, but didn’t disclose the 35-year-old’s injury.

He is the fourth Patriots player to go on IR this season, joining receiver N’Keal Harry, left tackle Isaiah Wynn and fullback James Develin.

The franchise’s all-time leading scorer, Gostkowski has appeared in every game for New England since 2011. But he’s struggled thus far in 2019, missing four extra points. He hadn’t missed more than three extra points in any of his previous 13 NFL seasons.

He last missed game action in 2010 when he went on IR with a thigh injury and missed the final eight games that season.