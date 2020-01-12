45°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
NFL

Patriots star Julian Edelman arrested in California for vandalism

The Associated Press
January 12, 2020 - 9:33 am
 

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — New England Patriots star Julian Edelman was arrested in Southern California on suspicion of misdemeanor vandalism after jumping on the hood of someone’s car, authorities said Sunday.

Edelman, 33, caused unspecified damage when he jumped on the vehicle Saturday night on a commercial block of Beverly Hills, police Lt. Elisabeth Albanese said in a statement.

Edelman was released on a citation and is scheduled to appear in court April 13. It wasn’t known Sunday if he had an attorney, and the Patriots had no immediate comment.

The wide receiver made huge plays during the Patriots’ historic comeback against Atlanta in the Super Bowl following the 2016 season, which New England won 34-28. He won Super Bowl MVP honors in New England’s 20-17 victory last season against the Rams.

Edelman led the Patriots during the 2019 regular season with 100 receptions, 1,117 yards and six touchdowns. But nagging injuries took a toll. He was mostly a non-factor in New England’s 20-13 wild-card upset loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters (24) hits Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry ...
Titans upset Ravens, advance to AFC title game
By Barry Wilner The Associated Press

Derrick Henry gained 195 yards rushing and threw a 3-yard touchdown pass in the Titans’ victory over the Ravens in Baltimore.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes against the Minnesota Vikings durin ...
49ers win first playoff game in 6 years, beat Vikings
By Josh Dubow The Associated Press

Jimmy Garoppolo threw a TD pass on his opening drive as a playoff starter and then watched San Francisco’s defense and running game take over from there in the 49ers’ 27-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in the divisional round Saturday.