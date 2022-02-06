Raiders’ Crosby earns defensive MVP in AFC win at Pro Bowl

Defensive end Maxx Crosby recorded two sacks and batted down three passes in his first appearance in the Pro Bowl, which was played Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

AFC defensive end Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders (98) celebrates after blocking a pass from NFC quarterback Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals, not pictured, during the first half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

AFC defensive end Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders (98) awaits being named defensive player of the game following the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

AFC quarterback Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers catches a sharpie while signing autographs after the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

AFC inside linebacker Denzel Perryman of the Las Vegas Raiders (52) signs autographs after the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

AFC defensive end Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders (98), who was named defensive MVP, celebrates with lineman DeForest Buckner of the Indianapolis Colts (99), outside linebacker Matthew Judon of the New England Patriots (9) and defensive end Frank Clark of the Kansas City Chiefs (55) after the NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

AFC wide receiver Hunter Renfrow of the Las Vegas Raiders (13) celebrates with teammates after the NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

AFC guard Joel Bitonio of the Cleveland Browns (75) attempts to grab the ball from NFC cornerback Marshon Lattimore of the New Orleans Saints (23) following an interception during the second half of the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

AFC defensive end Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders (98) celebrates a sack on NFC quarterback Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks (3) during the second half of the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

NFC tight end Kyle Pitts of the Atlanta Falcons (8) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

NFC tight end Kyle Pitts of the Atlanta Falcons (8) celebrates a touchdown pass over the AFC during the second half of the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

NFC tight end Kyle Pitts of the Atlanta Falcons (8) catches a touchdown pass with AFC inside linebacker Darius Leonard of the Indianapolis Colts (53) arriving late during the second half of the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

NFC wide receiver CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys (88) elevates for a long pass as AFC cornerback J.C. Jackson of the New England Patriots (27) defends during the second half of the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans cheer during the second half of the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

AFC cornerback J.C. Jackson of the New England Patriots (27) breaks up a pass intended for NFC wide receiver CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys (88) during the second half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

AFC cornerback Xavien Howard of the Miami Dolphins (25) breaks up a pass intended for NFC wide receiver Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings (18) during the second half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

NFC wide receiver Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers (19) runs the ball against AFC outside linebacker T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers (90) during the second half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

AFC wide receiver Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills (14) celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the second half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

AFC wide receiver Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills (14) celebrates his touchdown with AFC guard Rodger Saffold of the Tennessee Titans (76) during the second half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

AFC wide receiver Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills (14) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An Atlanta Falcons fan in falcon costume beside Gorilla Rilla during the second half of the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

AFC running back Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns (24) is wrapped up by NFC inside linebacker Devin White of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (45) and others with teammate NFC inside linebacker Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys (11) moving in during the second half of the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

AFC wide receiver Hunter Renfrow of the Las Vegas Raiders (13) tosses a ball back after scoring a touchdown beside teammate AFC wide receiver Tyreek Hill of the Kansas City Chiefs (10) during the second half of the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

NFC cornerback Darius Slay of the Philadelphia Eagles (2) arrives late as AFC wide receiver Hunter Renfrow of the Las Vegas Raiders (13) scores a touchdown during the second half of the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

AFC quarterback Mac Jones of the New England Patriots (10) looks for a receiver versus the NFC during the second half of the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

NFC outside linebacker Robert Quinn of the Chicago Bears (94) puts a little hit on AFC wide receiver Hunter Renfrow of the Las Vegas Raiders (13) after a catch during the first half of the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

AFC wide receiver Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills (14) has a pass broken up in the end zone by NFC cornerback Trevon Diggs of the Dallas Cowboys (7) during the first half of the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

AFC defensive end Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders (98) wraps up NFC wide receiver Jakeem Grant of the Chicago Bears (17) with AFC lineman Cameron Heyward of the Pittsburgh Steelers (97) assisting during the first half of the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

AFC safety Derwin James of the Los Angeles Chargers (33) attempts top stay in bounds after an interception over NFC wide receiver Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings (18) during the first half of the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A fan shoots a game ball tossed into the stands by a player after a score during the first half of the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

AFC wide receiver Tyreek Hill of the Kansas City Chiefs (10) catches the ball under pressure from NFC cornerback Darius Slay of the Philadelphia Eagles (2) during the first half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

AFC receiver Stefon Diggs with the Buffalo Bills (14, left) looks to catch a reflection intended for AFC wide receiver Hunter Renfrow of the Las Vegas Raiders (13) between he and NFC free safety Antoine Winfield Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (31) in the end zone during the first half of the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A fan celebrates receiving game ball during the first half of the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

AFC defensive end Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders (98) battles to get free of a hold by NFC guard Ali Marpet of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (74) during the first half of the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans reach for a t-shirt tossed into the stands during the first half of the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

NFC wide receiver Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

AFC defensive end Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders (98) celebrates after blocking a pass from NFC quarterback Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals, not pictured, during the first half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

AFC defensive end Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders (98) blocks a pass from NFC quarterback Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals, not pictured, during the first half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

AFC tackle Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs (87) slaps the ball away for a fumble after an interception by NFC cornerback Trevon Diggs of the Dallas Cowboys (7) during the first half of the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Football fans cheer during the first half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

NFC strong safety Budda Baker of the Arizona Cardinals (3) celebrates an interception with NFC free safety Antoine Winfield Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (31) during the first half of the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

AFC wide receiver Hunter Renfrow of the Las Vegas Raiders (13) is wrapped up by NFC inside linebacker Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys (11) after a reception during the first half of the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

NFC quarterback Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks (3) eyes a receiver versus the AFC during the first half of the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

NFC fullback Kyle Juszczyk of the San Francisco 49ers (44) scores a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

AFC inside linebacker Denzel Perryman of the Las Vegas Raiders (52) is introduced before the start of the NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

AFC wide receiver Tyreek Hill of the Kansas City Chiefs (10) signs autographs for fans during warm ups before the start of the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

AFC wide receiver Tyreek Hill of the Kansas City Chiefs (10) signs autographs for fans during warm ups before the start of the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Cheerleaders leave the field after a performance during the first half of the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Cheerleaders scramble into position for a group shot during the first half of the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans watch NFL players get introduced on the red carpet during the Pro Bowl pregame festivities as announcer Sibley Scoles looks on at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

A fan holds up a giant head of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during warm ups before the start of the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

AFC wide receiver Tyreek Hill of the Kansas City Chiefs left, reacts after AFC inside linebacker Darius Leonard of the Indianapolis Colts broke up a pass before the start of an NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

AFC wide receiver Hunter Renfrow of the Las Vegas Raiders autographs items for fans before the start of an NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

AFC defensive end Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders autographs items for fans before the start of an NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

AFC punter AJ Cole of the Las Vegas Raiders passes a ball before the start of an NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore speaks on the red carpet during the Pro Bowl pregame festivities at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders announcer Sibley Scoles laughs on the red carpet during the Pro Bowl pregame festivities at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray walks the red carpet during the Pro Bowl pregame festivities at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson walks the red carpet during the Pro Bowl pregame festivities at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

NFL cheerleaders dance on the red carpet during the Pro Bowl pregame festivities at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby said Saturday he wasn’t sure just how hard he was supposed to play in his first Pro Bowl appearance.

Turns out he only knew one speed.

In a game in which most of the participants appearedstuck in neutral for most of the first two quarters, Crosby helped spark some life into a game that turned somewhat competitive around the two-minute warning of the first half and helped lead the AFC to a 41-35 victory in front of an announced 56,206 fans at Allegiant Stadium.

Crosby had two sacks, three tackles for loss and batted down three passes to win the defensive MVP award on his home field.

The third-year pro knew he couldn’t go through a full game at half speed, especially because the words of Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli kept popping up in his head.

“I had to come out here and put on a show for the fans one last time,” he said. “I didn’t want to injure or hurt anybody, but I still wanted to have some fun and work on my game. No matter what, we’re still in full pads.

“I know Coach Marinelli watched very closely and he challenged me all week. So I had to go out there and put some good film on tape.”

Ending the Pro Bowl with a message from your MVP @CrosbyMaxx | #ProBowl pic.twitter.com/JQq3dHmfty — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) February 7, 2022

Most of the players won’t ever want to replay the action on the field from Sunday.

In a game that featured more interceptions than actual tackles, Crosby made perhaps the most important defensive play of the game by sacking Russell Wilson on a fourth-and-2 play from the AFC 24-yard line with 5:25 remaining as the NFC tried to mount a comeback.

The NFC was able to get the ball back again and score to cut the deficit to six points. But Mac Jones connected on a pass to Najee Harris on a fourth down after the two-minute warning and then took two knees to preserve the victory.

Justin Herbert was awarded offensive MVP for the AFC on the strength of his two touchdown passes, though he did complete just seven passes for 98 yards. Tight end Mark Andrews had five catches for 82 yards and two scores in the victory.

The beginning of the game featured several miscommunications between quarterbacks and receivers that led to a total of seven interceptions.

It certainly wasn’t a result of anything the defenses were doing. For the most part, pass rushers would just stand up and stay in place. Ball-carriers were essentially declared down by one-hand touch, though occasionally officials would arbitrarily decide to wait for a player to be wrapped up before blowing the whistle.

Crosby recorded a sack of Kirk Cousins on a third-down play with 1:50 left in the second quarter. The AFC defense followed by forcing an incompletion on fourth down. The NFC sacked Patrick Mahomes on the ensuing possession, with Micah Parsons forcing a fumble on the final play of the first half.

Even the officials got involved, actually throwing a flag for an offensive line penalty on the next drive.

Parsons then knocked Diontae Johnson to the turf early in the third quarter, briefly stirring up both sidelines.

After the teams combined for 49 points in the first half, there were only 27 combined points after halftime as both teams started to focus on the extra $40,000 bonus that would go to the victors.

The AFC, which has now won four straight in the series since a tie in 2017, lead 41-21 after three quarters. Murray threw touchdown passes to Kyle Pitts and Dalvin Cook in the final 10:24 of the game to make things interesting in the end.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.