NFL

Raiders’ Maxx Crosby takes defensive MVP in AFC win at Pro Bowl

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 6, 2022 - 2:52 pm
 
AFC defensive end Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders (98) celebrates after blocking a pass from NFC quarterback Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals, not pictured, during the first half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
NFC fullback Kyle Juszczyk of the San Francisco 49ers (44) scores a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
NFC inside linebacker Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys (11) sacks AFC quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs (15) during the first half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
NFC quarterback Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings (8) gets sacked by AFC defensive end Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders (98) during the first half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
AFC wide receiver Tyreek Hill of the Kansas City Chiefs (10) catches the ball under pressure from NFC cornerback Darius Slay of the Philadelphia Eagles (2) during the first half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
NFC wide receiver Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
AFC defensive end Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders (98) celebrates after blocking a pass from NFC quarterback Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals, not pictured, during the first half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
AFC defensive end Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders (98) blocks a pass from NFC quarterback Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals, not pictured, during the first half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Football fans cheer during the first half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
AFC inside linebacker Denzel Perryman of the Las Vegas Raiders (52) is introduced before the start of the NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
AFC wide receiver Tyreek Hill of the Kansas City Chiefs (10) signs autographs for fans during warm ups before the start of the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fans watch players get introduced on the red carpet during the Pro Bowl pregame festivities as announcer Sibley Scoles looks on at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
AFC wide receiver Tyreek Hill of the Kansas City Chiefs autographs items for fans before the start of an NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A fan holds up a giant head of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during warm ups before the start of the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
AFC wide receiver Tyreek Hill of the Kansas City Chiefs left, reacts after AFC inside linebacker Darius Leonard of the Indianapolis Colts broke up a pass before the start of an NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
AFC punter AJ Cole of the Las Vegas Raiders (6) warms up before the start of an NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
AFC punter AJ Cole of the Las Vegas Raiders (6) walks onto the field before the start of an NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
AFC wide receiver Hunter Renfrow of the Las Vegas Raiders greets fan Jesse Lopez, of Riverside, Calif., before the start of an NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray walks the red carpet during the Pro Bowl pregame festivities at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
AFC inside linebacker Darius Leonard of the Indianapolis Colts autographs items for fans before the start of an NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan speaks on the red carpet during the Pro Bowl pregame festivities at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
NFL cheerleaders take the stage during the Pro Bowl pregame festivities at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore speaks on the red carpet during the Pro Bowl pregame festivities at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
AFC punter AJ Cole of the Las Vegas Raiders passes a ball before the start of an NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders announcer Sibley Scoles laughs on the red carpet during the Pro Bowl pregame festivities at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson walks the red carpet during the Pro Bowl pregame festivities at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
NFL cheerleaders dance on the red carpet during the Pro Bowl pregame festivities at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews caught two touchdown passes and Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby had two sacks to lead the AFC to a 41-35 win over the NFC in the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

Arizona’s Kyler Murray threw three touchdown passes as the NFC mounted a comeback that fell short when New England’s Mac Jones converted a fourth-and-2 with a 7-yard completion to Pittsburgh’s Najee Harris after the 2-minute warning to seal the victory.

Crosby won the defensive MVP, while the Chargers’ Justin Herbert won the offensive award.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

