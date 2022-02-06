Raiders’ Maxx Crosby takes defensive MVP in AFC win at Pro Bowl
Defensive end Maxx Crosby recorded two sacks and batted down three passes in his first appearance in the game, which was played Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
Ravens tight end Mark Andrews caught two touchdown passes and Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby had two sacks to lead the AFC to a 41-35 win over the NFC in the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.
Arizona’s Kyler Murray threw three touchdown passes as the NFC mounted a comeback that fell short when New England’s Mac Jones converted a fourth-and-2 with a 7-yard completion to Pittsburgh’s Najee Harris after the 2-minute warning to seal the victory.
Crosby won the defensive MVP, while the Chargers’ Justin Herbert won the offensive award.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.