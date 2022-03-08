Report: Russell Wilson traded in blockbuster deal
Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos Tuesday morning, according to Adam Schefter.
Russell Wilson is a Seattle Seahawk no more.
In one of the largest trades in the history of the NFL, according to Adam Schefter, Wilson will be heading to the Denver Broncos following a physical and Wilson’s approval.
Blockbuster: After weeks of negotiations, in one of the largest trades in NFL history, the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have agreed to terms for a deal involving Super-Bowl winning QB Russell Wilson, sources tell ESPN.
Trade is pending a physical and Wilson’s approval. pic.twitter.com/oRFDV8Ehyx
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2022
