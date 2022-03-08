Report: Russell Wilson traded in blockbuster deal

Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos Tuesday morning, according to Adam Schefter.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson warms up before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Russell Wilson is a Seattle Seahawk no more.

In one of the largest trades in the history of the NFL, according to Adam Schefter, Wilson will be heading to the Denver Broncos following a physical and Wilson’s approval.

Blockbuster: After weeks of negotiations, in one of the largest trades in NFL history, the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have agreed to terms for a deal involving Super-Bowl winning QB Russell Wilson, sources tell ESPN. Trade is pending a physical and Wilson’s approval. pic.twitter.com/oRFDV8Ehyx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.