Report: Russell Wilson traded in blockbuster deal

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 8, 2022 - 11:06 am
 
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson warms up before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Russell Wilson is a Seattle Seahawk no more.

In one of the largest trades in the history of the NFL, according to Adam Schefter, Wilson will be heading to the Denver Broncos following a physical and Wilson’s approval.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

