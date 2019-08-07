105°F
NFL

Review-Journal compiling list of NFL bars in Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 7, 2019 - 1:15 pm
 

Football season is almost upon us, and we need your help.

The Review-Journal is compiling a directory of NFL bars around the Las Vegas Valley as an easy resource for fans to find places to enjoy a game with fellow fans of their favorite team.

In contrast to a sports bar or sportsbook (where every game being played at a particular moment can be viewed), we define a “team bar” as a place where only the hometown team’s game is being aired while that team is playing.

You can view our 2018 directory at reviewjournal.com/nflbars.

If you would like your bar to be included, please contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505.

