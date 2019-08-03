RJ hires 4 to complete NFL, Raiders coverage team

The NFL exhibition season has barely begun, but the Review-Journal already has put together an all-pro team to cover the Raiders.

Bill Eichenberger (left), Don Banks, and Myles Simmons

Bill Eichenberger

Myles Simmons of the Los Angeles Rams at the Agoura Hills Office, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Agoura Hills, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Don Banks (Guillermo Hernandez Martinez/Sports Illustrated)

The NFL exhibition season has barely begun, but the Review-Journal already has put together an all-pro team to cover the Raiders.

The Review-Journal has added veteran NFL writer Don Banks to cover the league, multimedia journalist Myles Simmons and videographer Le’Andre Fox to help cover the Raiders, and editor Bill Eichenberger, who will direct our Raiders reporters.

They will join beat reporter Michael Gehlken, videographer/photographer Heidi Fang and columnist Ed Graney in chronicling the team as it plays its final season in Oakland and then moves to Las Vegas early next year.

“The Review-Journal is committed to owning coverage of the Raiders before the team comes to Las Vegas,” Executive Editor Glenn Cook said. “We’re immensely proud of these hires.”

Banks has spent the past three seasons working for The Athletic-Boston, producing his wildly popular “Snap Judgments” column and other NFL-focused content. For 17 seasons prior he was part of Sports Illustrated’s NFL coverage team.

Simmons, a Columbia graduate, has worked for the Los Angeles Rams’ website for the past five seasons, driving smart videos and podcasts with former Rams lineman DeMarco Farr.

Eichenberger was most recently with Bleacher Report. He has served as sports editor of New York Newsday, Wall Street Journal-New York edition and the Akon Beacon-Journal.

“These additions give us one of the best NFL coverage teams in the country,” Assistant Managing Editor of Sports Bill Bradley said. “We’re confident this crew will help us break news in and around the Raiders all year round.”

Their work will appear in Review-Journal print edition, on the web at reviewjournal.com/raiders and on the Vegas Nation app, which is available in the Apple app store and Google Play.

