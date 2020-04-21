Rob Gronkowski traded to Tampa Bay Buccaneers, joins Tom Brady

The star tight end will be reunited with former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady after a one-year retirement from the NFL.

Tom Brady will play for a new team for the first time in his career when he takes the field for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season. He’ll have a big part of his New England Patriots past with him when he enters the huddle.

The Patriots have agreed to trade Rob Gronkowski, who retired and sat out last season, to the Buccaneers in a swap of draft picks, according to multiple reports.

Gronkowski’s agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the deal to ESPN.

“Pending the physical, Rob has agreed to play for Tampa this season,” Rosenhaus said. “He will honor his current contract at this time.”‬

Gronkowski has one-year remaining on a contract that will pay him $10 million.

The Bucs are sending a fourth-round pick to New England and getting back a seventh-round selection in the deal.

Gronkowski hinted at a possible return during a Monday appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“The day that I retired, within 24 hours, there was already rumors that I was coming out of retirement,” he said. “I’m feeling good right now, I’m happy where I’m at. You just never know, man. You just never know. You never know. I’m not totally done.”

Gronkowski, who also spent his entire NFL career with the Patriots, has caught twice as many touchdown passes from Brady as any other player.

He reached the end zone 78 times on receptions from Brady, easily surpassing the 39 times Brady connected with Randy Moss on scores. Julian Edelman is next at 36.

That total is the fifth most by any quarterback and receiver combo in NFL history.

Gronkowski, 30, has been dabbling and acting and professional wrestling. He won a WWE title at Wrestlemania earlier this month.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.