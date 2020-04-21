Rob Gronkowski traded to Tampa Bay, joins Tom Brady

Star tight end Rob Gronkowski will be reunited with former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady after a one-year retirement from the NFL.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2016, file photo, New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12), Rob Gronkowski (87) and James Develin (46) head back to the sideline after LeGarrette Blount scored a touchdown during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y. Gronkowski says he is retiring from the NFL after nine seasons. Gronkowski announced his decision via a post on Instagram Sunday, March 24, 2019, saying that a few months shy of this 30th birthday “its time to move forward and move forward with a big smile.” (AP Photo/Bill Wippert, File)

FILE - In this June 7, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski catches the ball during an NFL football minicamp practice, in Foxborough, Mass. Those doubts are now gone as Gronkowski, “a true veteran for sure now” at 29, eagerly awaits his ninth season in the league, which starts Sept. 9 at home against the Houston Texans. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski holds a news conference announcing his advocacy for CBD and becoming an investor in Abacus Health Products, the maker of CBDMEDIC, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

Tom Brady will recognize at least one face when he enters the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ huddle this season.

The New England Patriots agreed to trade tight end Rob Gronkowski, who retired almost 13 months ago, to the Buccaneers on Tuesday in a swap of draft picks.

“I always said when I have that feeling, and it feels right, I will be ready to take the field again,” Gronkowski, who turns 31 next month, told Jay Glazer of Fox Sports via text message. “And I have that feeling. I’m ready.”

Tampa Bay is sending a 2020 fourth-round pick to New England and getting a seventh-round selection from the Patriots, where Brady and Gronkowski were teammates for nine years. Both had played their entire careers in New England.

Gronkowski’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed the deal to ESPN.

“He tells me he feels fantastic, the best he’s ever felt,” Rosenhaus said. “His weight’s back up to 260. He passed his physical with flying colors today. He’s just really excited about playing football again, and being in Florida is exciting for him.”

Rosenhaus said Gronkowski’s desire to return was contingent on reuniting with Brady, who signed with Tampa Bay as a free agent after 20 years with New England. Gronkowski has one year remaining on a contract worth $9 million in base salary.

“Shortly after Tom Brady went to Tampa, Rob and I had a conversation that this is a situation that would be appealing to him,” Rosenhaus said.

In an interview with CBS News last year, Gronkowski estimated that he has suffered 20 concussions and had nine surgeries during a career that saw him rack up 521 catches for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns.

Gronkowski hinted at a possible return during a Monday appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

“The day that I retired, within 24 hours, there was already rumors that I was coming out of retirement,” he said. “I’m feeling good right now. I’m happy where I’m at. You just never know, man. … I’m not totally done.”

Gronkowski has caught 78 touchdown passes from Brady, twice as many as any other player. That total is the fifth most by a quarterback-receiver combination in NFL history.

Gronkowski has been dabbling in acting and professional wrestling. He won a WWE title at Wrestlemania this month.

His addition has already impacted the odds boards at Las Vegas sportsbooks.

Circa Sports dropped the Buccaneers’ odds to win the Super Bowl from 15-1 to 11-1.

Tampa’s NFC title odds dipped from 7-1 to 5-1, its odds to make the playoffs moved from -160 to -210 and its season win total climbed from 9½ (Under -130) to 10 (Under -120).

“It’s a combination of public perception and me thinking there is a decent chance (Gronkowski) can still be really good,” Circa sportsbook manager Chris Bennett said.

Brady and Gronkowski won three Super Bowls with the Patriots. The 2021 Super Bowl is scheduled for Raymond James Stadium, giving the Buccaneers an opportunity to become the first team to play the game in its home stadium.

The Buccaneers are scheduled to visit Allegiant Stadium to play the Raiders this season.

Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey contributed to this story. Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.