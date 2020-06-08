Roger Goodell outlines safety protocols for NFL teams

The NFL Players Association has not signed off on a final plan, but the union has agreed with the league on a preliminary protocol.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks to media during his Super Bowl LIV news conference at the Hilton Miami Downtown in Miami, Fla., Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a nine-page memo to the league’s 32 teams regarding initial protocols for a safe return to the various facilities, according to Pro Football Talk.

The NFL Players Association has not signed off on a final plan, but the union has agreed with the league on a preliminary protocol.

Coaches were allowed to return to facilities Friday, but the Raiders’ staff won’t return for about two weeks as construction finishes on the 335,000-square-foot Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson. Raiders coach Jon Gruden and his staff have been working remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

FYI on @Raiders coaches returning to team facility: Jon Gruden and his staff will begin working out of the new Henderson facility in roughly two weeks, or after construction wraps up. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) June 8, 2020

PFF reported that Goodell’s memo, which was dated Sunday, focused on health education and facility maintenance.

It also broke down personnel with access to facilities into three tiers — immediate team personnel such as players, coaches and the head athletic trainer in the first segment, club executives in the second tier, and those who are responsible for services such as facility upkeep in the third one.

Third-tier employees are not allowed to be in certain areas of the facilities at the same time as those in the first two.

Those in the first two tiers will undergo daily screening, and they will be asked about recent contacts and if they are experiencing potential COVID-19 symptoms.

Social distancing guidelines are expected to be followed, and players will be required to wear masks except when performing a physical activity.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.