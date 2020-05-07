Roundup of leaked NFL schedules
The NFL will release its schedule at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, but partial schedules have been trickling out through various reports.
An ongoing tally of leaked NFL schedules before Thursday’s 4:30 p.m. full announcement:
Sept. 13
— New York Jets at Buffalo Bills, according to the New York Daily News
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, according to NewOrleans.football
— Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, according to the Miami Herald
— Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins, according to NBC Sports Washington
Redskins will open the season at home against the Eagles, per source. NFC East battle right out of the gate in Week 1.
— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 7, 2020
Sept. 20
— Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, according to the Miami Herald
Sept. 21
— New Orleans Saints at Las Vegas Raiders, according to the Review-Journal
Sept. 24
— Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars, according to the Miami Herald
Nov. 1
— New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, according to The Bills Wire
Per source, the #Bills home opener will take place on 9/13 against the NY Jets. The Bills will also play the Patriots at home on 11/1 and Dolphins at home on 1/3.
— Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) May 7, 2020
Nov. 29
— Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
#Lions game confirmed Week 2. Also confirmed:
11/29: #Bears at Lambeau (Sunday night)
12/6: #Eagles at Lambeau 12/19 or 20 #Panthers at Lambeau.
— Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) May 7, 2020
Dec. 6
— Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Dec. 13
— Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills, according to NewYorkUpstate
Dec. 19 or 20
— Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Jan. 3
— Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, according to The Bills Wire and the Miami Herald