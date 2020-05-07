Roundup of leaked NFL schedules

The NFL will release its schedule at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, but partial schedules have been trickling out through various reports.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

An ongoing tally of leaked NFL schedules before Thursday’s 4:30 p.m. full announcement:

Sept. 13

— New York Jets at Buffalo Bills, according to the New York Daily News

— Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, according to NewOrleans.football

— Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, according to the Miami Herald

— Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins, according to NBC Sports Washington

Redskins will open the season at home against the Eagles, per source. NFC East battle right out of the gate in Week 1. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 7, 2020

Sept. 20

— Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, according to the Miami Herald

Sept. 21

— New Orleans Saints at Las Vegas Raiders, according to the Review-Journal

Sept. 24

— Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars, according to the Miami Herald

Nov. 1

— New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, according to The Bills Wire

Per source, the #Bills home opener will take place on 9/13 against the NY Jets. The Bills will also play the Patriots at home on 11/1 and Dolphins at home on 1/3. — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) May 7, 2020

Nov. 29

— Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Dec. 6

— Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Dec. 13

— Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills, according to NewYorkUpstate

Dec. 19 or 20

— Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Jan. 3

— Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, according to The Bills Wire and the Miami Herald