Source: Brady signs 2-year, $70M extension with Patriots

By Arnie Stapleton The Associated Press
August 4, 2019 - 2:38 pm
 

A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is signing a two-year, $70 million contract extension that runs through 2021 and includes a hefty raise this season.

The person, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because the Patriots hadn’t announced the extension, confirmed the NFL Network’s report of Brady’s extension.

Brady, who has never played out the final season of a contract in his 20-year NFL career in New England, will get an $8 million raise in 2019, when he’ll make $23 million.

The extension also calls for him to make $30 million in 2020 and $32 million in 2021, when he would be 44.

Brady and the Patriots open defense of their latest Super Bowl title against Pittsburgh on Sept. 8. Usually, the champion kicks off the season but that honor goes to Green Bay and Chicago this year as the NFL celebrates its 100th season.

