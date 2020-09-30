77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
NFL

Steelers-Titans game changed after positive COVID-19 tests

By Teresa M. Walker The Associated Press
September 30, 2020 - 9:15 am
 

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Pittsburgh-Tennessee NFL game will be played either Monday or Tuesday due to positive coronavirus test results among the Titans.

The NFL announced the switch on Wednesday. The previous day the NFL said that three Titans and five other team personnel had tested positive for COVID-19. The Titans have closed their facility at least through Friday and will not be able to practice in any fashion together until Saturday at the earliest.

Both the Titans and Steelers are 3-0 and among the NFL’s seven undefeated teams.

Tennessee beat Minnesota 31-30 on Sunday, and the Vikings’ team facility is closed at least through Wednesday.

“The Steelers-Titans game, originally scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, will be rescheduled to allow additional time for further daily COVID-19 testing and to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel,” the NFL said. “Details on the new game date and time on either Monday or Tuesday will be announced as soon as possible.”

MOST READ
1
Sisolak loosens COVID-19 rules on indoor, outdoor gatherings
Sisolak loosens COVID-19 rules on indoor, outdoor gatherings
2
Raiders investigating after players attend gala without wearing masks
Raiders investigating after players attend gala without wearing masks
3
Las Vegas Strip shooting suspect in custody in California
Las Vegas Strip shooting suspect in custody in California
4
Mansion sells for $6.5M, the highest price at Lake Las Vegas since 2007
Mansion sells for $6.5M, the highest price at Lake Las Vegas since 2007
5
Donald Trump big betting underdog to Joe Biden in debate
Donald Trump big betting underdog to Joe Biden in debate
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST