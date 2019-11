Terrelle Pryor expected to fully recover after stabbing, agent says

PITTSBURGH — NFL wide receiver Terrelle Pryor was stabbed in Pittsburgh, but an agent said Saturday that the player is expected to make a full recovery.

Police officers were called to UPMC Mercy after a stabbing victim walked into the hospital just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman, who wouldn’t confirm that the victim was Pryor.

But Allegheny County District Attorney spokesman Mike Manko confirmed Saturday that Pryor was the victim of a stabbing, although he had no other information, including where and when the stabbing occurred.

Family members are with Pryor at the hospital, according to Gregory Diulus of Vantage Management Group, which represents Pryor. They have been told he’s expected to make a full recovery. Diulus said he expects to see Pryor on Sunday.

Pryor, a former Ohio State quarterback, has played for several NFL teams including the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, Washington Redskins and Cleveland Browns. He most recently signed with Jacksonville but was waived in September after a hamstring injury.