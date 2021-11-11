Tickets for 2022 NFL Pro Bowl in Las Vegas go on sale

Fans hoping to attend the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium got their first crack at tickets on Thursday.

Ticketmaster kicked off its presale for the annual NFL all-star game to those who had the code to access the initial ticket offering. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday.

Tickets range from $66 to $435 before tax and fees. The game will be played on Feb. 6.

Fans planning to attend can expect the proof of vaccination policy the Raiders have in place for the 2021 season to also be used for the Pro Bowl, according to a disclaimer on the Ticketmaster website. The disclaimer noted that policy would be subject to change.

Those looking to bolster their Pro Bowl experience can do so by choosing one of the enhanced game packages from On Location, the official hospitality provider of the NFL.

A VIP game-day experience that includes a ticket to the game, all-inclusive pregame hospitality, an open bar and brunch and round-trip game transportation begins at $755.

Fans also can opt for the Resorts World deluxe experience. It includes a two- or three-night stay at Resorts World, tickets to the game, pregame hospitality, a behind the scenes experience, transportation for the weekend and an appearance by an NFL legend. That package begins at $1,995.

The Pro Bowl will kick off a huge couple of months for Las Vegas and the NFL. The city will host the 2022 NFL draft from April 28-30.

The draft is expected to take place in several areas in the Resort Corridor, including the Fountains at Bellagio, the Caesars Forum convention center and the Linq area.

Las Vegas was awarded the draft after the 2020 version of the event planned for the city was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nashville saw 600,000 attendees for its draft in 2019. The NFL has said that it expects Las Vegas will meet or exceed that number.

