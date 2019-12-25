Titans take rightful place in AFC playoff picture

Tennessee as the sixth seed is everyone’s worst nightmare in the AFC, starting with the Chiefs.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Projecting the 12 teams most deserving of playoff berths, and then ranking them heading into Week 17.

1. Baltimore (13-2)

Ravens have already said they will be resting some of their key players, but it will be interesting to see if Robert Griffin III can open a few eyes.

This week: vs. Pittsburgh (8-7). Last week’s ranking: 1.

2. San Francisco (12-3)

The No. 1 seed is up for grabs against the Seahawks. The loser settles for the No. 5 seed. It likely means Super Bowl or bust.

This week: at Seattle (11-4). Last week’s ranking: 2.

3. New Orleans (12-3)

One of the underrated things about the Saints is how mentally tough they are. Good, tough win vs. Titans last week.

This week: at Carolina (5-10). Last week’s ranking: 3.

4. Kansas City (11-4)

Forget the offense, Chiefs have allowed just 9.6 points in their last five games. Different KC team this year.

This week: vs. Chargers (5-10). Last week’s ranking: 5.

5. New England (12-3)

The offense finally was efficient and effective vs. good Buffalo D. Are we seeing a repeat of last year?

This week: vs. Miami (4-11). Last week’s ranking: 6.

6. Seattle (11-4)

Better movie title for Marshawn Lynch’s unretirement: “Return of Beast Mode” or “The Last Beast Mode”?

This week: vs. San Francisco (12-3). Last week’s ranking: 4.

7. Green Bay (12-3)

The dominant outside linebacker play of The Smith Bros. — Preston and Za’Darius — makes them dangerous.

This week: at Detroit (3-11-1). Last week’s ranking: 7.

8. Minnesota (10-5)

Could Kirk Cousins be so married to his gameday routine that he’s incapable of playing well outside of 10 a.m. PT starts (0-9 on Mondays)?

This week: vs. Chicago (7-8). Last week’s ranking: 8.

9. Tennessee (8-7)

If RB Derrick Henry is healthy, this is the team no one wants to play. A first-round upset of the Chiefs is definitely in play.

This week: at Houston (10-5). Last week’s ranking: 11.

10. Houston (10-5)

The predictable beat goes on: WR Will Fuller is limited to just 19 snaps and the Texans barely beat Bucs despite defense getting five turnovers.

This week: vs. Tennessee (8-7). Last week’s ranking: 9.

11. Buffalo (10-5)

The Bills would have beaten the Patriots at Gillette if QB Josh Allen could have completed a few more throws that were there. But he can’t.

This week: vs. Jets (6-9). Last week’s ranking: 10.

12. Philadelphia (8-7)

Well, someone had to win the NFC East. The defense will have to continue to no allow touchdowns for a chance in playoffs.

This week: at Giants (4-11). Last week’s ranking: Not ranked.

Dropped out: Dallas (7-8).

Knocking on the door: Pittsburgh (8-7), Oakland (7-8), Indianapolis (7-8).

Greg A. Bedard covers the NFL for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at gbedard@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GregABedard on Twitter.