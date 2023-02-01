Tom Brady announces retirement from football ‘for good’

Tom Brady is hanging up his cleats and this time, he says it’s for real.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL wild card playoff football game Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tom Brady is hanging up his cleats and this time it’s for real.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his retirement Wednesday morning on social media, saying “I’m retiring, for good.”

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

Brady threw for 4,6947 yards and 25 touchdowns during the 2022 season, and helped lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into the playoffs. The Buccaneers lost to Dallas in the Wild Card round.

The veteran quarterback won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots before signing with the Buccaneers in 2020. He led Tampa Bay to a championship in his first season with the team.