NFL

Tom Brady announces retirement from football ‘for good’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 1, 2023 - 5:43 am
 
Updated February 1, 2023 - 5:48 am
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL wild card playoff football game Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tom Brady is hanging up his cleats and this time it’s for real.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his retirement Wednesday morning on social media, saying “I’m retiring, for good.”

Brady threw for 4,6947 yards and 25 touchdowns during the 2022 season, and helped lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into the playoffs. The Buccaneers lost to Dallas in the Wild Card round.

The veteran quarterback won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots before signing with the Buccaneers in 2020. He led Tampa Bay to a championship in his first season with the team.

