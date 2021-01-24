Tom Brady, Bucs make Super Bowl after Packers settle for 3

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacts after winning the NFC championship NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers 31-26 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a 29-yard touchdown pass to Buccaneers' Scott Miller against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with his teammates after winning the NFC championship NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers 31-26 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Jaydon Mickens (85) reacts with Javon Hagan after winning the NFC championship NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers 31-26 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with his teammates after winning the NFC championship NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers 31-26 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

The Green Bay Packers faced a fourth-and-goal from the 8-yard line in the closing minutes of the NFC championship game needing a touchdown and two-point conversion from their MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to have a chance to play in the Super Bowl.

He never attempted another pass in the game as the Packers settled for a field goal and ultimately fell 31-26 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

“It wasn’t my decision,” Rodgers said of coach Matt LaFleur’s decision not to try to score on that fourth down. hoping the defense could force a stop and give the offense the ball back. “I understand the thinking, but it wasn’t my decision.”

The field goal would have allowed the Packers to have a chance to win the game in regulation should the defense have prevented the Buccaneers from picking up a first down. But a pass interference call on a third-down play on the ensuing drive essentially sealed Tom Brady’s 10th Super Bowl appearance and first with Tampa Bay.

Green Bay never got the ball back, leaving LaFleur to try to explain the thought process of taking the ball out of the hands of one of the greatest quarterbacks the league has ever seen.

The second-year head coach said the chance to eliminate the necessity of a 2-point conversion and win in overtime combined with the way his defense was playing and the fact they essentially had four timeouts played into his decision, along with the fact their previous three plays gained zero yards.

Rodgers appeared to have a running lane on the third-down play, but instead tried to force a pass to a well-covered Davante Adams.

“I’m kind of at a loss of words right now,” he said. “I think anytime something doesn’t work out, do you regret it? Sure. But we’re always going to be process-driven here. The way our defense was battling, we felt like it was the right decision. It just didn’t work out.”

The decision may not have been as egregious as the social media commentary may have one believe. Still, it shocked the Buccaneers.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Tampa Bay linebacker Shaq Barrett said. “I know if they could take that back, they probably wouldn’t do that next time.”

But there will be no next time this year as the Packers fell to 1-4 in conference championship games with Rodgers and lost in this round for the second straight year.

Early in the second half, it looked like Green Bay wouldn’t even make it close. Brady capitalized on a Rodgers’ interception with :34 left in the second quarter with a 39-yard touchdown pass to Scotty Miller on the final snap before halftime to increase their lead to 21-10.

Then Brady, who threw for 280 yards and three scores, found Cameron Brate for an 8-yard score on the first offensive snap of the third quarter after Aaron Jones fumbled for the Packers to make it 28-10.

Green Bay’s defense keyed a rally, intercepting Brady three times in all and holding Tampa Bay out of the end zone the rest of the game.

The Packers scored just seven points off the turnovers, however, and the comeback fell short.

“I can’t say enough about (our defense),” Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians. “They’ve been great in the fourth quarter all year and we got some great stops. Took a couple chances on offense and tried to get more points – it didn’t work out, but they came back and got the ball right back for us.”

Tampa Bay now moves on to play in the Super Bowl, becoming the first team to do so in its home stadium when the Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 7.

Green Bay faces an interesting offseason, particularly after Rodgers opened the door to Sunday being his last game in a Packers’ uniform during the post-game news conference. Green Bay selected quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 draft.

“A lot of guys’ futures are uncertain, myself included.” Rodgers said. “That’s what’s sad about it most. Getting this far. Obviously there’s going to be an end to it at some point whether we make it past this one or not. Just the uncertainty is tough and the finality of it.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.