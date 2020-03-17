48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
NFL

Tom Brady says he’s leaving Patriots

By Kyle Hightower The Associated Press
March 17, 2020 - 6:23 am
 

Tom Brady is an NFL free agent for the first time in his career.

The 42-year-old quarterback with six Super Bowl rings said Tuesday morning that he is leaving the New England Patriots.

He officially hits the league’s open market Wednesday, but could reach agreement with another team on Tuesday when players and clubs can negotiate deals.

A four-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player and three-time league MVP, Brady has been the enduring face of the Patriots and the most-celebrated player of his generation. Now, he will be leading another NFL team.

MOST READ
1
All Las Vegas MGM casinos, hotels to temporarily close
All Las Vegas MGM casinos, hotels to temporarily close
2
Las Vegas Strip a study in contrasts on eve of some casinos shutting
Las Vegas Strip a study in contrasts on eve of some casinos shutting
3
Caesars begins layoffs during coronavirus crisis
Caesars begins layoffs during coronavirus crisis
4
Clark County man is Nevada’s 1st coronavirus death
Clark County man is Nevada’s 1st coronavirus death
5
Las Vegas Walmart spraying suspect sought YouTube fame, police say
Las Vegas Walmart spraying suspect sought YouTube fame, police say
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) catches a pass for a first down as Buffalo Bi ...
Cardinals acquire DeAndre Hopkins in trade with Texans
By David Brandt The Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals have acquired three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a trade that will send running back David Johnson and draft picks to the Houston Texans, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.