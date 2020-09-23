Tyrod Taylor sidelined by injection, punctured lung

The Chargers’ Tyrod Taylor missed Sunday’s game because a team doctor punctured his lung while attempting to administer a painkilling injection, according to ESPN.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) warms up before an NFL football game between the between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor missed Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs because one of the team’s doctors accidentally punctured his lung while attempting to administer a painkilling injection to his ribs, Los Angeles coach Anthony Lynn confirmed Wednesday.

The NFL Players Association has begun investigating the botched injection, per a tweet from its executive director of external affairs, George Atallah.

“Our medical and legal team have been in touch with Tyrod and his agent since Sunday collecting facts,” his tweet said. “An investigation has been initiated.”

Lynn didn’t go into detail about what exactly happened to Taylor, but told reporters that he isn’t “angry at all.”

“It happens,” Lynn added. “No one is perfect. … The doctor, I know he’s a good man. And it’s just unfortunate.”

Rookie Justin Herbert started in Taylor’s place Sunday and performed admirably, passing for 311 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for another score and threw an interception in a 23-20 loss to the defending Super Bowl champions. Lynn said he’ll start again Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, whom the Raiders beat 34-30 in Week 1.

Lynn said Taylor is considered week-to-week and will not go on injured reserve.

Taylor started in Week 1 and completed 16 of 30 passes for 208 yards in a 16-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He cracked two ribs during the game, though, prompting the need for the injection.

Driskel for Lock

Broncos quarterback Jeff Driskel said he prepared last week like he was going to play. Turns out he did play, and he’ll start Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Driskel will assume the quarterbacking duties for Denver until starter Drew Lock returns from the shoulder injury he sustained during a 26-21 road loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He finished 18 of 34 for 256 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in relief of Lock.

“Every if you’re not playing, you prepare like you’re going to be in there because you never know when your number is going to be called,” the 27-year-old Driskel said Wednesday during a video news conference. “I felt prepared for the game. … This week will be no different as far as my preparation, except I’ll get those reps in practice.”

Driskel in three years has played 13 games, including eight starts in which he’s 1-7. He’s completed 58.7 percent of his passes for 1,944 yards with 12 touchdown passes and seven interceptions.

“(Drew and I) have been in constant communication,” Driskel said. “He’s in the meetings. He’s helping out and doing what he can right now.”

Mahomes honored by Time

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was honored Tuesday by Time magazine as one of the “100 Most Influential People of 2020.” Former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter penned Mahomes’ entry, writing that when Mahomes steps onto the field “all eyes are drawn to him.”

“It’s not just that his combination of athleticism, creativity and vision is fun to watch,” Jeter wrote. “What his play really showcases is his love of the game and the commitment he’s made to his teammates and coaches, and it’s clear that is the true foundation of his success.”

Mahomes led the Chiefs to a victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. He has 513 passing yards, five touchdown passes and no interceptions in two games this season.

