Vegas Pro Bowl tracking as most expensive on record on secondary market

Sunday’s NFL Pro Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is tracking as the most expensive on record on the secondary ticket market.

Allegiant Stadium's media mesh screen featuring a Pro Bowl advertisement on it on Tues. Jan. 25, 2022. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

The average ticket purchase price for the NFL’s annual all-star game is tracking at $190, according to no-fee ticket broker TickPick. The 2015 event saw the second highest average purchase price at $152.

“This is the most expensive Pro Bowl on record at TickPick, likely because its location is a sought out vacation destination and easier to travel to compared to when it was in Hawaii,” the company said in a statement.

The cheapest price to get in the Pro Bowl was $85 as of Thursday morning, with the most expensive tickets purchased thus far on TickPick being a pair of seats in Section 143, Row 18 for $565 apiece, or $1,130 total.

Local fans attending the game will notice four familiar faces taking part in the action, as Raiders Maxx Crosby, Hunter Renfrow, Denzel Perryman and AJ Cole all made the AFC’s squad.

The Pro Bowl starts at noon and fans attending the game will be required to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.