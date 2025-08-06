108°F
Wanted: Information on NFL bars in the Las Vegas Valley

NFL team bars wanted
Las Vegas Raiders fans cheer a Raiders first down late in the fourth quarter against the Kansas ...
Las Vegas Raiders fans cheer a Raiders first down late in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during a watch party at Stage Door Casino in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 6, 2025 - 4:01 pm
 
Updated August 6, 2025 - 4:03 pm

The NFL season is almost upon us, and you know what that means.

It’s time for the Review-Journal’s annual NFL bars listing.

The directory serves as an easy resource for fans to find places in the Las Vegas Valley to enjoy a game with fellow fans of their favorite team.

In contrast to a sports bar or sportsbook (where every game being played at a particular moment can be viewed), we define a “team bar” as a place where only that team’s game is being aired while the team is playing.

If you would like your bar to be included, please contact us at nflbars@reviewjournal.com.

Be sure to include the following:

— Team

— Bar name

— Address

— Phone number

— Website, if available

You can view our 2024 directory at reviewjournal.com/nflbars.

