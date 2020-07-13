Washington’s NFL franchise will drop its Redskins nickname, long found to be offensive to Native Americans, and will debut a new nickname on Monday, according to multiple media reports.

Washington Redskins' Case Keenum in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

ESPN, USA Today and Fox News were among the first media outlets to announce the retirement of the Redskins nickname.

Native Americans have questioned the use of the name and image — a side profile of an American Indian with dark red skin — since the 1960s, while the topic has received widespread public attention since the 1990s.

In July 2020, in the wake of the protests after the police killing of George Floyd, a Black man, major sponsors of the football team indicated support for a change, and as a result the NFL and team management said they would begin a process of review over the issue.

The new name remains unknown, but Warriors, Red Wolves and Redtails are among the post popular choices of fans on social media.