68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
NFL

Watch all the 2022 NFL schedule announcement videos

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 12, 2022 - 8:35 pm
 
The Chargers chose an anime theme for their 2022 schedule announcement video. (Twitter/@chargers)
The Chargers chose an anime theme for their 2022 schedule announcement video. (Twitter/@chargers)

The NFL officially dropped the schedules for the 2022 season Thursday and teams had entirely too much fun creating schedule announcement videos for social media.

This year, there was definitely not a lack of creativity from the teams, with videos ranging from anime to throwbacks to TV show rip-offs and complete randomness.

Take a look at the schedule videos below and determine who won the internet this year.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
‘I think we should be concerned’: COVID cases on the rise again in Southern Nevada
‘I think we should be concerned’: COVID cases on the rise again in Southern Nevada
2
Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas giving $5K bonuses to each employee
Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas giving $5K bonuses to each employee
3
Raiders trade for Patriots quarterback, sign 4 draft picks
Raiders trade for Patriots quarterback, sign 4 draft picks
4
Dotty’s manager killed by man who stole woman’s purse, police say
Dotty’s manager killed by man who stole woman’s purse, police say
5
Las Vegas data firm Switch purchased for $11B
Las Vegas data firm Switch purchased for $11B
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
 
Raiders’ 2022 schedule announced
By / RJ

The Raiders will play four prime-time games, highlighted by a “Sunday Night Football” game against the New England Patriots matching Josh McDaniels and Bill Belichick.