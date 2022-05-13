Watch all the 2022 NFL schedule announcement videos

The NFL officially dropped the schedules for the 2022 season Thursday and teams had entirely too much fun creating schedule announcement videos for social media.

The Chargers chose an anime theme for their 2022 schedule announcement video. (Twitter/@chargers)

The NFL officially dropped the schedules for the 2022 season Thursday and teams had entirely too much fun creating schedule announcement videos for social media.

This year, there was definitely not a lack of creativity from the teams, with videos ranging from anime to throwbacks to TV show rip-offs and complete randomness.

Take a look at the schedule videos below and determine who won the internet this year.

When you crash the call between Coach Harbaugh and the @nflcommish to get the Ravens 2022 schedule. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HyI6Pd5W3E — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 13, 2022

.@CamHeyward: Schedule Protector

￼ ￼

2022 NFL Schedule Release: Tonight at 8 pm ET on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/z6CNpX51sp — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 12, 2022

Here’s our 2022 schedule. Go Bills. 📺: 2022 NFL Schedule Release | 8PM on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/y2Z6OvpMDO — Primetime Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 13, 2022

brb just got the new high score on Flappy Bird Tickets available via @SeatGeek ➡️ https://t.co/3owhd4AQ8a 📺 2022 Schedule Release on NFLN pic.twitter.com/WgMb2bQTZ6 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 13, 2022

Should we REALLY make our schedule release video an anime? yes yes yesyes

yesyes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesye yes yes

yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/A0TvmYJUOQ — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 13, 2022

Our 2022 schedule… …out of context 😂 pic.twitter.com/v2mRemAYXw — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 13, 2022

There’s a new S̶h̶e̶r̶i̶f̶f̶ intern in town. 🤠 pic.twitter.com/dFR5JC9r3C — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 13, 2022

What happens when you combine 100+ stock photos, bad animation, and the biggest Bengals season ever?

The 2022 Schedule Release! 🎟 Single game tickets are on sale at https://t.co/RXVXLW0wuy pic.twitter.com/F9ka8zZNze — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 13, 2022

It’s Thursday night, and we feel alright 😎 pic.twitter.com/2eIiNvK1tU — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 13, 2022

ᴛʀᴀᴄᴋɪɴɢ ꜱᴛᴀᴛᴜꜱ: ᴅᴇʟɪᴠᴇʀᴇᴅ 📨 ███████████ 100% pic.twitter.com/Zu4bPDGtKO — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 13, 2022

The moment you’ve all been waiting for: Coach Reids the 2022 Chiefs Schedule… literally. pic.twitter.com/v1H5iXlRle — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 13, 2022

Haters will say it’s fake pic.twitter.com/tCCEl49lF0 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 13, 2022

The heist continues… But this time for the 2022 C̶e̶l̶i̶n̶e̶ ̶D̶i̶o̶n̶ NFL Schedule. pic.twitter.com/pNWsTeEAyM — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 13, 2022

How to increase winnability throughout the 2022 season pic.twitter.com/qVZWWE4Pfy — Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 13, 2022

We couldn’t think of any one better to give his first take on our 2022 season schedule. Enjoy…😂😂😂 Get your 🎟s here ➡️ https://t.co/1BD9uuQhew@seatgeek | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/HJSCsoWA20 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 13, 2022

.@johnnyrandle93 is the baddest dude alive. And if he doesn't get you fired up for the 2022 season, we don't know what will. 🔥🔥🔥 SCHEDULE: https://t.co/m0jfJIwXCW pic.twitter.com/oiabxyyzDZ — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 13, 2022

Dolphins Stadium Tour: 2022 😎 📺 Watch now on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/waVS1jyeSi — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 13, 2022

2022 schedule coming in ice cold. 🧊 pic.twitter.com/xoxDeylGUz — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 13, 2022

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.