NFL

Worst team in Miami: Dolphins or Marlins?

By Steven Wine The Associated Press
September 18, 2019 - 12:11 pm
 

MIAMI — The Dolphins look like the worst team in the NFL, and might even be the worst team in Miami.

On the other hand, a comparison with the Marlins is one matchup the Dolphins could win.

Let’s kick it off:

AT THE TOP

The Marlins are run by a University of Michigan fan who is finding it harder to win when he’s not his team’s shortstop.

The Dolphins are run by a University of Michigan fan who is worth billions but can’t buy even a single playoff victory.

EDGE: Even.

The Marlins’ staff includes several former Yankees.

The Dolphins’ staff includes several former Patriots.

EDGE: Even.

PLAYERS

The Dolphins have 36-year-old Ryan Fitzpatrick, one of the nicest guys in sports, who this season set an NFL record by throwing an interception for his eighth team.

The Marlins have 38-year-old Curtis Granderson, one of the nicest guys in sports, who this season is batting .188.

EDGE: Even.

One of the Dolphins’ best players was granted his request to be traded this week.

Some of the Marlins’ best players were traded without even having to ask.

EDGE: Marlins.

Former Marlins with other teams include Christian Yelich, Giancarlo Stanton, J.T. Realmuto, Marcell Ozuna, Luis Castillo and Chris Paddack.

Former Dolphins with other teams include Jarvis Landry, Ndamukong Suh, Mike Pouncey, Laremy Tunsil, Cameron Wake and Ryan Tannehill.

EDGE: Even.


The Dolphins invested first-round draft picks in Charles Harris, DeVante Parker and Dion Jordan.

The Marlins invested $80 million in Wei-Yin Chen.

EDGE: Even.

CRUNCHING THE NUMBERS

The Marlins have been shut out 22 times.

The Dolphins won’t match that.

EDGE: Dolphins.

The Marlins have won 53 games.

The Dolphins won’t match that.

EDGE: Marlins.

The Marlins have allowed 1,233 hits.

The Dolphins’ offensive line might match that this year.

EDGE: Marlins.

The Marlins have been outscored by 178 runs, worst in the National League.

The Dolphins have been outscored by 92 points, worst in the National Football League.

EDGE: Marlins.

 

HOME SWEET HOME

The Marlins play in front of 30,000 empty seats.

The Dolphins had nearly that many Patriots fans at Sunday’s game.

EDGE: Dolphins.

The Dolphins have a Dan Marino sculpture.

The Marlins tore down their home run sculpture.

EDGE: Marlins.

The Rolling Stones recently played at the Dolphins’ stadium.

The Miami Hurricanes will soon play FIU at Marlins Park.

EDGE: Dolphins.

HISTORY

Don Shula won more games than any other NFL coach, and 274 of his victories came with the Dolphins.

Don Mattingly has 272 victories as Marlins manager.

EDGE: Dolphins.

The Marlins have never lost a postseason series (they’re 6-0).

The Dolphins have lost only two playoff games since 2002 (they’re 0-2).

EDGE: Marlins.

The Dolphins have had one winning season in this decade.

The Marlins have had none.

EDGE: Dolphins.

The Dolphins had a perfect season.

The Marlins had Steve Bartman.

EDGE: Dolphins.

BOTTOM LINE

Thanks to another blown late lead by the Marlins, the final score is 6-6.

In Miami, both teams finish last.

Oakland Raiders offensive linemen, from left, tackle Justin Murray (71) and guard Jonathan Coop ...
Raiders release guard Jonathan Cooper
By / RJ

The 2013 first-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals was inactive in each of the Raiders’ two regular-season games after signing in July.

New York Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian (19) grabs his leg after being hurt during the first h ...
Jets QB Trevor Siemian to miss rest of season with ankle injury
By Dennis Waszak Jr. The Associated Press

Trevor Siemian will be sidelined for the rest of the season with an ankle injury, and third-stringer Luke Falk will start for New York at New England on Sunday — and beyond until Sam Darnold returns from illness.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws a pass under pressure from Dallas Cowboys d ...
Giants name Daniel Jones as starting QB over Eli Manning
By Tom Canavan The Associated Press

Eli Manning’s long and distinguished reign as the New York Giants’ starting quarterback is seemingly over. Let the Daniel Jones era begin.

New York Jets' Brian Poole (34) and Neville Hewitt (46) chase Cleveland Browns' Odell Beckham ( ...
Browns defeat Jets with Odell Beckham Jr. putting on show
By Dennis Waszak Jr. The Associated Press

Odell Beckham Jr., traded from the New York Giants in March, helped the Cleveland Browns (1-1) bounce back from a 30-point loss to Tennessee in their opener to top the Jets (0-2) and give Freddie Kitchens his first win as Cleveland’s coach.

Detroit Lions offensive guard Tyrell Crosby (65) stretches at the team's NFL training camp in N ...
Green Valley’s Tyrell Crosby earns kudos for play in Lions’ win
By Gary Dymski / RJ

The Detroit Lions provided improved protection for Matthew Stafford in Sunday’s 13-10 come-from-behind victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, and former Green Valley High School standout Tyrell Crosby made a major contribution.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees leaves the field after their loss against the Los Ang ...
Saints QB Brees has torn ligament in thumb, sources say
By Brett Martel The Associated Press

Saints coach Sean Payton declined on Monday to go into detail about Brees’ condition or even rule him out for this Sunday’s game in Seattle.