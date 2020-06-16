You have Pro Bowl questions — we have answers

The stars of the National Football League will descend on Las Vegas for the Pro Bowl on Jan. 31, 2021, the league announced on Tuesday.

AFC center Rodney Hudson (61), of the Oakland Raiders, sets up for a play during the first half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game against the NFC Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Here are some answers to questions you may be asking about the event.

Q: Wait, they still play the Pro Bowl?

A: Yes. It’s popular to hate on the event and make jokes about the lack of defense and effort shown by the league’s best players, or at least the ones that agree to compete. But guess what? People still watch it. The 2020 game drew nearly eight million viewers despite occurring just hours after the tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Q: How are the players selected?

A: Fans, players and coaches are all part of the selection process for a 44-man roster from each conference. Many players end up declining the invitation due to injury or fatigue, though the chance to be a part of the festivities in Las Vegas may be enticing. Also, the game takes place a week before the Super Bowl, so the teams competing in that game will not be represented. Both teams will be led by legendary offensive and defensive players who will serve as captains representing each conference.

Q: Will any hometown Raiders be in the game?

A: They hope not. The Raiders obviously hope they are in the Super Bowl and therefore ineligible to have players competing in the Pro Bowl. Last season, offensive linemen Rodney Hudson and Trent Brown both participated in the game.

Q: Will there be fans at the game?

A: That’s obviously the hope. The league still hasn’t determined what percentage of fans, if any, will be allowed in the stadiums for regular-season games. It would be very disappointing for Las Vegas and the league to put on a marquee event like the Pro Bowl in the city’s inaugural season in the NFL and not have a full house of locals and tourists on hand for the occasion. According to the league, “all NFL activities during Pro Bowl week will adhere to the latest public safety guidelines set by medical and public health officials, as well as operate in full compliance of all local and federal government regulations.”

Q: How is the Pro Bowl different than other games?

A: There’s not much intensity on the field, particularly on defense. The main objective for many players is to simply avoid injury. There are rules governing blitzes and banning certain defensive schemes, as well as limiting exotic formations and motions and shifts on offense. Intentional grounding is legal to protect quarterbacks. Kickoffs don’t occur and there is no rush on kicks. One of the most fun elements, however, is that the league likes to experiment with potential new rules during the Pro Bowl, so that could happen in Las Vegas this year.

Q: Is this more than just a game?

A: The league deems the days around the Pro Bowl as “a weeklong celebration of football,” featuring various activities like the NFL FLAG championship games, team practices open for fans and a skills showdown featuring some of the league’s biggest stars. There is also a great deal of community involvement. The league has traditionally hosted a fan experience in Orlando, a free, interactive area with activities for the entire family, immersive exhibits and sponsor activations, though that is obviously reliant on an easing of coronavirus-related restrictions.

Q: Where will it air?

A: The game will air on ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes. Radio broadcasts are distributed through Westwood One.

