NHL All-Star Game format made to give goalies fits

The NHL always has attempted to make its All-Star Game entertaining and relevant. Sure, it always produces a lot of goals and makes the goaltenders sitting ducks, but it has rarely captured the attention of its fans over the long haul.

Jan 30, 2016; Nashville, TN, USA; Metropolitan Division forward John Tavares (91) of the New York Islanders attempts a shot against Pacific Division goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) of the Los Angeles Kings during the shootout challenge during the 2016 NHL All Star Game Skills Competition at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick stops a shot by Colorado Avalanche left wing Alex Tanguay during their Frozen Fury NHL exhibition game Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The Kings won 4-0. CREDIT: Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Jan 30, 2016; Nashville, TN, USA; General view of the 2016 All Star game logo on the ice before the 2016 NHL All Star Game Skills Competition at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The NHL always has attempted to make its All-Star Game entertaining and relevant.

Sure, it always produces a lot of goals and makes the goaltenders sitting ducks, but it has rarely captured the attention of its fans over the long haul.

Perhaps the 3-on-3 tournament that will be used in today’s game at Bridgestone Arena is the answer.

Instituted this season in overtime to reduce the number of shootouts, 3-on-3 has proven to be popular with the fans. But that’s over just five minutes. Today’s game will be over 60 minutes, as each of the NHL’s four divisions field an 11-man team. The winning side will split $1 million.

There will be three 20-minute games. The Metropolitan division plays the Atlantic in the first game at 2 p.m. PST. Then the Central and Pacific meet in the second game at 3. The winners meet for the title at 4.

“With five guys out there, it wasn’t great to watch,” Calgary Flames defenseman Mark Giordano said. “I think it’s a smart idea, create a little tournament format, put a little bit on the line for teams and see what’s going to happen. I think it’s going to work.”

The host Nashville Predators have four participants, and Central Division coach Lindy Rupp may try to use Shea Weber, Roman Josi and James Neal together. Pekka Rinne, the Predators’ goaltender, is the fourth player from the home team.

“I’m going to see if we can do that somehow,” Rupp said of using all four Nashville players at once.

The game took a hit last week when two of hockey’s brightest stars — Washington’s Alex Ovechkin and Chicago’s Jonathan Toews — pulled out with injuries. That opened the door for Neal to play in Toews’ place, while Washington’s Evgeny Kuznetsov replaced Ovechkin, his teammate with the Capitals.

The All-Star Game, which was first played as a benefit to the injured Ace Bailey in 1934 and has been a staple since 1947, give or take an Olympics or a work stoppage, has undergone numerous format changes over the years.

Early on, the Stanley Cup champion from the previous season would meet a team of all-stars from the other five teams. The league briefly flirted with a First Team vs. Second Team format for two years before going back to the Cup champs facing the remainder of the league.

In 1969, two years after the NHL doubled in size and broke its 12-team league into two six-team conferences, the East and the West played each other. The winning team received $500 per man.

In 1975, the format was altered again, this time with the Wales Conference facing the Campbell Conference. That lasted until 1994 when it went back to East vs. West.

In 1998, the NHL tapped into its influx of international players by having a North America squad face a World All-Star team. That lasted until 2003, when the league again went back to its conference format.

In 2011, the captains drafted players to form the two all-star teams. That was the case again in 2012 and in 2015.

Now comes 3-on-3 hockey. But don’t expect a lot of hitting and much defense. The goalies, who traditionally have found themselves under duress, can still expect to see a lot of rubber and will basically be on their own.

At Wynn Las Vegas, the line for total goals scored today is 44½.

“It’ll be interesting to see how it works,” Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick said of the new format. “But you’re here to have fun, so why put any added pressure on yourself?”

Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo said: “I’m trying not to put any expectations on it. I’ll try to come up with a big save or two. But it’s different in 3-on-3. Patience is the key.”

Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Ben Bishop said of the new format: “If it goes in the net, at least the game’s not over.”

New Jersey’s Cory Schneider said it may help the more athletic goalies survive.

“I’m not going to be over-aggressive,” he said. “You’re probably going to see a lot of breakaways and 2-on-1s, so being athletic in the net may help.

“I don’t have a game plan; just go out and have fun and do the best I can.”

Washington’s Braden Holtby said he hopes his time in net goes quickly.

“Thank God it’s only 10 or 20 minutes,” he said. “It’s all about trying to survive.”

— Contact reporter Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow him on Twitter: @stevecarprj.