Capitals waive Brendan Leipsic following misogynistic remarks

The Washington Capitals placed forward Brendan Leipsic on unconditional waivers for purposes of terminating his contract Friday.

Washington Capitals' Brendan Leipsic plays against the Boston Bruins during an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

The move came two days after images of a private Instagram group chat involving Leipsic were leaked on social media. The onetime Golden Knights forward made several vulgar remarks in the conversation that the NHL termed “misogynistic and reprehensible.”

He deleted his Instagram account Wednesday and released a statement apologizing for the comments.

Leipsic signed a one-year, $700,000 contract with the Capitals in July and played in 61 games with 11 points before the NHL season was paused March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 25-year-old was selected by the Knights in the expansion draft and played 44 games during the team’s inaugural season before being traded to Vancouver for minor league defenseman Philip Holm on Feb. 26, 2018.

